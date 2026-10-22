Duke Basketball Recruiting Efforts Pick Up Steam With 2028 Offer

Not long after Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star point guard Josiah Rose announced his offer from fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the powerhouse recruiting team in Durham on Wednesday, The Tatnall School (Del.) five-star forward Mason Collins followed suit by revealing his own Blue Devil offer on social media.

Entering the day, Duke had extended offers to only a pair of 2028 prospects in St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, who stack up at No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, on the 247Sports 2028 Composite. So, with the offers to Rose and Collins, the Blue Devils doubled the length of the 2028 wishlist in just one day.

Collins is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound advanced talent who ranks No. 8 overall, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in Delaware among his 2028 peers. He is the son of Mardy Collins, who starred at Temple en route to becoming a first round pick at the 2006 NBA Draft and nowadays serves as the varsity boys basketball head coach at The Tatnall School.

As Duke Blue Devils On SI has tracked dating back to January, Duke has been in contact with the Collins family for at least almost a year.

5⭐️ Mason Collins was getting to it this season for Team CP3 averaging 16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST in the @NikeEYB circuit. 😤@mase_collins11 @CP3EYBL pic.twitter.com/QQPf3VsCbv — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) July 24, 2026

Mason Collins' list of suitors is now over a dozen deep, per 247Sports. And ACC schools account for just over half of that list, as Miami, NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Virginia officially entered the battle before Duke arrived on the scene with an offer of its own.

"One of the most polished players in the class of 2028, Mason Collins brings you a little bit of everything on the hardwood," Ballislife's Rodger Bohn noted last week. "The versatile guard is an underrated playmaker, plays with an outstanding IQ (especially as a cutter and decision-maker), and has shown that he can be a scoring threat when needed."

What Duke Basketball Target Mason Collins Is Looking for in Landing Spot

While shining in grassroots action over the summer, Collins explained to 247Sports' Jacob Polacheck what he hopes to find at whichever school he ultimately chooses.

Tatnall’s Mason Collins (left) guards the ball from Howard’s Dominic Awahmukalah in Howard’s 72-62 win in the second round of the DIAA state tournament, March 5, 2026 at Howard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For me, the main three things are a coach that's going to trust me, somewhere that feels like home, and somewhere I can develop to go where I want to go, which is the NBA," he told Polacheck. "Those are the three main things I'm looking for...

"I can score, pass, shoot, get my teammates involved, run the floor, be a secondary ball handler, and guard the other team's best player. I'm doing everything I can to help my team win."

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no word on when Mason Collins plans to pick a winner in his recruitment. And he has yet to name any finalists.

It's worth pointing out that he has already checked out Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program in action on at least one occasion, as Collins was on hand to watch the 2025-26 Blue Devils defeat eventual national champion Michigan, 68-63, in their regular season bout in Washington, D.C., back in February.