Duke OL Target Addison Penn Decommits from Boston College

The early signing period is over, but Duke football continues to work on its class of 2020.

David Cutcliffe signed 16 recruits for the Class of 2020 on National Signing Day, adding two flips and an uncommitted player that morning.

When he introduced the class, Cutcliffe said he may not be done.

“I’d like to look at an offensive lineman,” he said. “I’d like to look in the secondary, potentially. Right now, we’re in a good position. We’ve got a good football team returning. You never pass up a great player.”

Two days later, the secondary was addressed, when Michigan graduate transfer J’Marick Woods, a safety, announced he was enrolling at Duke in January. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Duke took a big step toward landing their biggest offensive line prospect on Monday.

Addison Penn, a three-star center from Southlake, Texas, announced that he was decommitting from Boston College.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder had committed to BC in June. When the Eagles dismissed coach Steve Addazio, Duke stepped up its recruiting, making an offer in early December.

Penn held off on signing in the early period, until he had time to get to know Boston College’s new coach.

Cutcliffe seemingly referred to the situation indirectly in his signing day press conference.

"We’re well aware of who didn’t sign today and what’s happening in that regard,” Cutcliffe said. “Particularly people we may have been involved with over a long period of time. What I’m not likely to do is just go stab at somebody I don’t know. I’ve never seen those circumstances work out.”

He’s No. 896 in the nation and No. 20 among centers in the 247Sports ratings. He would be the fourth-highest rated recruit in Duke’s class of 2020 if he committed to Duke.

It’s easy to see why Duke likes Penn. He’s a nasty blocker who doesn’t stop until his opponent is prone on the ground with him on top. His highlight film is filled with blockers being driven off the video screen on run plays or thrown to the ground. Penn is also able to stop rushers in their tracks on pass plays, but it’s very clear that he relishes the chance to drive forward on run plays.

Penn is expected to sign in the February period, and Duke would have to be considered a front-runner at this point.