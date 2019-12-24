DukeMaven
Duke OL Target Addison Penn Decommits from Boston College

The early signing period is over, but Duke football continues to work on its class of 2020.

David Cutcliffe signed 16 recruits for the Class of 2020 on National Signing Day, adding two flips and an uncommitted player that morning.

When he introduced the class, Cutcliffe said he may not be done.

“I’d like to look at an offensive lineman,” he said. “I’d like to look in the secondary, potentially. Right now, we’re in a good position. We’ve got a good football team returning. You never pass up a great player.”

Two days later, the secondary was addressed, when Michigan graduate transfer J’Marick Woods, a safety, announced he was enrolling at Duke in January. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Duke took a big step toward landing their biggest offensive line prospect on Monday.

Addison Penn, a three-star center from Southlake, Texas, announced that he was decommitting from Boston College.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder had committed to BC in June. When the Eagles dismissed coach Steve Addazio, Duke stepped up its recruiting, making an offer in early December.

Penn held off on signing in the early period, until he had time to get to know Boston College’s new coach.

Cutcliffe seemingly referred to the situation indirectly in his signing day press conference.

"We’re well aware of who didn’t sign today and what’s happening in that regard,” Cutcliffe said. “Particularly people we may have been involved with over a long period of time. What I’m not likely to do is just go stab at somebody I don’t know. I’ve never seen those circumstances work out.”

He’s No. 896 in the nation and No. 20 among centers in the 247Sports ratings. He would be the fourth-highest rated recruit in Duke’s class of 2020 if he committed to Duke.

It’s easy to see why Duke likes Penn. He’s a nasty blocker who doesn’t stop until his opponent is prone on the ground with him on top. His highlight film is filled with blockers being driven off the video screen on run plays or thrown to the ground. Penn is also able to stop rushers in their tracks on pass plays, but it’s very clear that he relishes the chance to drive forward on run plays.

Penn is expected to sign in the February period, and Duke would have to be considered a front-runner at this point.

Vernon Carey Wins Third ACC Rookie of Week Award

Duke center Vernon Carey won his third ACC Rookie of the Week Award of this season after recording his sixth 20/10 game of the season in a win over Wofford. Read more

Wofford Coach: "Duke Comes at You in Waves"

Duke overwhelmed Wofford, 86-57, blowing out the Terriers, who were trying to sweep Duke and UNC in the same week. The effort impressed the Terriers' coach. Watch

Duke Adds Michigan Grad Transfer J'Marick Woods

Two days after National Signing Day, Duke added a safety with two years of eligibility from the transfer portal. Michigan grad J'Marick Woods will join the team in January. Read more.

Who Did Duke Battle and Beat on NSD?

Duke's class of 2020 drew less interest from other Power Five schools than last year's, as Duke picked fewer fights with top programs and won fewer as well. Read a deep dive into the data here.

Duke Scoring List Update: Wofford

Jordan Goldwire passed Zion Williamson in a major category. Jack White tied Marvin Bagley III. Alex O'Connell caught Elton Brand. Plenty of big names get targeted in a rout of Wofford. Read the complete report.

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that, with the team's class schedule, missed time due to travel and two weeks off, fatigue was a major concern. So he subbed frequently to keep anyone from ever getting tired, since he wasn't sure they'd recover. Watch.

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

Duke was without its starting point guard, Tre Jones, but that didn't slow the Blue Devils much in a rout of visiting Wofford. Read more and watch a gallery of shots from the game.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more