Former Duke Commit Almarion Crim Chooses Houston

Former Duke commit, Almarion Crim, committed to the University of Houston, just days before the start of the class of 2021 early signing period.

The offensive tackle from Alabama’s Adamsville Minor High committed to Duke in June, then reopened his recruitment in November. Houston offered a scholarship at the time, and, over the weekend, Crim chose the Cougars over Louisville, Virginia Tech and Duke.

Crim made the announcement and spoke to SI All-American following Saturday’s 2020 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

"When I decommitted from Duke, Houston was my first offer," Crim told SIAA. "They've just been building a bond with me ever since. I've really been building a bong with the coaches and the coaching staff.

Crim wasn’t able to visit Houston, due to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

"I did an online visit and I really liked the campus, dorm rooms, the city and things like that," he said. "They just kept sending me links of the campus from different coaches.”

Crim is now prepared to play early for the Cougars.

"I know I'm a guard for sure and he said if I come in and do what I've go to to do, I can come in and play my first year there," he said. "He's not afraid to start a freshman so I want to come in a play a big role for the O-line early on. I just know I have to work harder to get ready for the college level. It feels good knowing I can relax, go in and ball out. They're getting a hard worker, someone who's ready to dominate games and win a title."

Duke currently has two offensive line commitments in the 18-man class of 2021.