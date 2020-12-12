Alabama All-Star OL Almarion Crim Commits to Houston

Almarion Crim will be a Houston Cougar.

The Adamsville (Ala.) Minor high school offensive lineman, a preseason SI All-American candidate and one-time Duke commitment, picked the UH program Saturday over the likes of Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

The pledge was made on a special occasion, too, coming just after the 2020 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, the final prep showing in the senior's career.

"When I decommitted from Duke, Houston was my first offer," Crim told SI All-American. "They've just been building a bond with me ever since. I've really been building a bong with the coaches and the coaching staff.

"Coach Brandon Jones, he's the offensive line coach, he was talking to me. He treats me like I'm his son, so I really trust him. He told me I could come and play for him and be great, so that's what I'm going to do."

Crim says the commitment, which was made last weekend, officially puts an end to his recruitment and he will sign with Dana Holgorsen and company.

"I met the head coach and told him when they were all in the room together," he said. "I surprised him in telling them I wanted to commit. They were very happy, they told me it was time to get to work because I'm one of the guys who can help them playing early.

"He said he likes me as a player and person. I liked him, he's got good vibes as a coach."

In true pandemic-infused recruiting fashion, the newest Cougar commitment has never been to Houston as a recruit.

Technology has provided the basis of familiarity for Crim's next stop.

"I did an online visit and I really liked the campus, dorm rooms, the city and things like that," he said. "They just kept sending me links of the campus from different coaches.

"Now I have a bond with all the coaches. Even though I play O-line, I hear from the safeties coach (Doug Belk), receivers coach (Tyron Carrier) and everybody."

Crim now turns his focus to improving his 6-foot-3, 305-pound frame in order to make an impact as early as next season.

"I know I'm a guard for sure and he said if I come in and do what I've go to to do, I can come in and play my first year there," he said. "He's not afraid to start a freshman so I want to come in a play a big role for the O-line early on. I just know I have to work harder to get ready for the college level.

"It feels good knowing I can relax, go in and ball out. They're getting a hard worker, someone who's ready to dominate games and win a title."

Houston now holds 11 pledges in its class of 2021.

