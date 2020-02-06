Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that there was a possibility the Blue Devils would add to their 2020 signing class after unveiling Duke’s lone February signee—center Addison Penn—on National Signing Day. “You never know,” he said. “There’s always a possibility, but strange things happen.”

A few hours later, the uncertainty was removed, when three-star athlete An’Darius Coffey reportedly signed with the Blue Devils.

Coffey put on a Duke cap and made the announcement at a ceremony at his school, but there has been no official announcement from either Coffey or Duke.

Coffey did retweet a message from his signing ceremony later in the evening.

Coffey is a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Winona Secondary School in Winona, Mississippi. He’s rated number 1,125 in the class and the No. 73 athlete, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to Ole Miss, but he reopened his recruitment after the school fired Matt Luke, a former Cutcliffe assistant at Duke. He took an official visit to Duke in January and spent the final weekend before signing day on an official visit to Memphis. He also visited Tulane.

Coffey was a quarterback and cornerback for his high school, gaining 4,000 yards of total offense. He was responsible for 47 touchdowns. He’ll likely play in the secondary for the Blue Devils.

He joins Jaylen Stinson, Isiah Fisher-Smith and Da’Quan Johnson as defensive back/athletes in Duke’s 2020 class. He’s also the fourth player Duke flipped after the player was already committed elsewhere in this recruiting cycle.

The Blue Devils moved to No. 60 nationally and No. 11 in the ACC.