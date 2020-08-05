Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Two of the last three Duke Blue Devils to get drafted went in the first round. That list includes current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and longtime offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson.

Duke’s top NFL prospect this season seems more likely to be taken in the third round than the first, but the Blue Devils have plenty of NFL-level talent on the roster in 2020.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Scout looked at Duke’s top 10 prospects and focused on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is projected by SI to go in the third round.

Draft scout gives its read on Rumph’s strengths: “Lean, lanky frame with plenty of room for additional muscle mass. Possesses legitimate NFL burst off the snap, demonstrating the explosive initial quickness to blow past offensive tackles to create instant pressure off the edge. Complementing his upfield speed is the core flexibility needed to efficiently turn the corner, with Rumph ability to duck under the reach of would-be blockers while accelerating. Like most effective speed rushers, Rumph possesses the lateral agility and balance to win with counters back inside, getting tackles leading with a quality deke step before an explosive or spin away from contact. This lateral agility lends itself well to twists and stunts with Rumph showing RB-like vision to pick gaps and close on the ball efficiently.”

As far as weaknesses, SI says, “Will be viewed by some as a classic ‘tweener. Officially listed by Duke at 225 pounds and he looks it on tape with more time in the weight room needed if he is to play near the line of scrimmage in the NFL as often as he does for the Blue Devils. Rumph is stronger than he looks but simply lacks the sand in his pants to hold up when blockers are able to latch on. Just average muscular development in his upper body, thus far, and has relatively narrow hips, suggesting that he may struggle to add much more than 10-15 pounds without losing his trademark quickness and agility. “Handsy” tackler who prefers to lasso ballcarriers or latch on to their jersey and ‘rassle them to the ground, lacking the classic hit-lift-drive tackling technique some expect of a linebacker. Needs to do a better job of forcing fumbles, recording just one, thus far.”

The current NFL player most comparable to Rumph, according to Draft Scout, is Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams. “Rumph needs to get stronger to warrant this comparison but his disruptive potential is obvious.”

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Duke:

1. Chris Rumph II, OLB, 6-3, 225, 4.70, JR

2. Jack Wohlabaugh, C, 6-3, 300, 5.10, rSR

3. Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 240, 4.70, SR

4. Victor Dimukeje, DE, 6-2, 265, 4.80, SR

5. Leonard Johnson, 6-0, 200, 4.55, rJR

6. Robert Kraeling, OT, 6-6, 310, 5.20, rSR

7. Chase Brice, QB, 6-1, 230, 4.75, rJR – Clemson transfer

8. Patrick Leitten, OT, 6-6, 278, 5.0, rJR

9. Deon Jackson, RB, 5-11, 220, 4.65, SR

10. Marquis Waters, S, 6-0, 205, 4.65, SR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates