September 3, 2021
Duke at Charlotte: Gameday Live Blog

Blue Devils look to start season with a win for first time since 2018
Duke opens to 2021 season on the road at in-state rival Charlotte. It’s the second straight year Duke has had a road game for the opener and third straight year the Blue Devils have been away from Wallace Wade Stadium to start. Duke opened at Notre Dame last year and played Alabama in Atlanta in 2019. That’s the longest stretch of non-home openers since the 2003-2005 Blue Devils opened at Virginia, Navy and ECU, respectively.

The Duke teams of 16 years ago lost the three straight road openers. This year’s Duke team will try to break the trend after starting the last two seasons with a loss.

This is the first time Charlotte has hosted a Power Five team and looks to get a win over a power conference team for the first time in school history. Duke blew out the 49ers at home last year, accounting for 19 percent of the Blue Devils’ points on the season in a 53-19 win.

Duke will be starting its fourth different quarterback in as many years as Gunnar Holmberg takes the reins of the offense. Ball security will be the name of the game after Duke led the nation in turnovers last season.

Mataeo Durant will be the man at running back after sharing time with Deon Jackson the last few seasons. Duke also has a deep and experienced group of receivers, led by Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun.

Jack Wohlabaugh returns at center after missing much of last season with injury.

On defense, Duke needs to find a pass rush after both starting ends departed for the NFL. Ben Frye moves outside, to the position he played in high school, and leads a young front four. Duke is also young in the middle with sophomore Dorian Mausi alongside veteran Shaka Heyward.

The Blue Devils boast a deep and experienced secondary.

According to media reports, Duke will be without starting defensive tackle Gary Smith and starting safety Nate Thompson for the opener. Smith is recovering from knee surgery. Thompson is reportedly in the COVID protocol.

Blue Devils wearing all white uniforms, blue helmets.

