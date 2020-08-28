SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe Offers Quarterback Arch Manning

ShawnKrest

Coach David Cutcliffe’s history with the Manning family is long and successful. As Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he worked with Peyton Manning and later mentored younger brother Eli as head coach at Ole Miss.

Now, there’s the possibility of a new chapter in the relationship.

After recruiting him for quite some time, Cutcliffe officially offered a scholarship to Arch Manning, son of Peyton and Eli’s brother Cooper, earlier this month.

Related: Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

Manning is one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2023. Already 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds at the age of 15, Manning completed two thirds of his passes for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High, adding four rushing touchdowns.

Manning has already gotten offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Boston College, UNC, Uncle Eli’s Ole Miss and Uncle Peyton’s Tennessee.

Manning’s father Cooper spoke to Baton Rouge’s ESPN Radio 104.5 earlier this year, about how much recruiting has changed since he and his famous brothers were hearing from schools.

“I’m still learning how it all works,” he said. “I know it starts meaningfully earlier than it ever did. At this time, Peyton had probably not even gotten a letter. We’re trying to keep it normal. It can get away from you here. As a family, we’re excited our kids are playing. We’re trying to keep it focused on making friends, getting better, learning how to win and lose, enjoying the bus rides and enjoying the whole experience, not getting caught up in the recruiting side too much.”

Proud papa Cooper Manning discussed his son’s work ethic.

"He loves football,” he said. “He’s enjoying his friends and the workouts and growing. He’s kind of had a growth spurt here in the last couple months. Enjoying being in the weight room and throwing. He just loves it. It’s not me pressuring him to play or hurry up and get ready. It’s kind of always been, ‘Hey, can you come catch for me? Can we go throw? Can you feed me hoops?’ My boys are like that. Just makes it a lot easier as a parent.”

Related: Could David Cutcliffe have another Manning to coach?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Chase Brice on Making the Transition During a Pandemic: "It's Been a Lot"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice is making a transition, after transferring to the Blue Devils from Clemson. The pandemic, which closed campus for much of the summer, has made things difficult. "It's been a lot," he said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Speaks at Campus Demonstration

Duke's basketball team and athletes on several other Blue Devil teams held a demonstration on campus, in Krzyzewskiville. Coach Mike Krzyzewski also spoke to the group, then had his players register to vote

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Trey Brown Commits to Duke

Outside linebacker Trey Brown will bring his pass rushing prowess to Duke after becoming the 17th member of the Blue Devils' growing 2021 class. Brown, son of 20-year NFL offensive lineman Ray Brown, plays both ways for his high school.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 4 of 4: Chase Brice--The Big Name

Chase Brice is the biggest name in the Duke quarterback battle, but the Clemson transfer is the new guy, needing to learn the system and his teammates.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 3 of 4: Gunnar Holmberg--Back From Injury

Gunnar Holmberg expected to compete for a spot on the quarterback depth chart last year. Instead, he spent the season rehabbing after injuring his knee in fall camp. Now he's back at 100 percent and ready to win the job

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 2 of 4: Chris Katrenick--The Early Leader

In part 2 of our four-part series, we look at the early leader in the Duke Blue Devils' quarterback battle--last year's backup, Chris Katrenick.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 1 of 4: Overview of the Competition

Duke's David Cutcliffe has three candidates to be the Blue Devils next starting quarterback. We take an in-depth look at who should win the job in the first of a four-part series on the battle

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Coach Kara Lawson: Not Sure a College Bubble Is Feasible

Kara Lawson came to Duke from the NBA Bubble, with Boston. She's not sure a similar setup would be feasible for college basketball, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke Blue Devils CB Coach Chris Hampton on What He Wants From His Players

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton is busy teaching his system to the Blue Devil DBs. He wants them to play fast, physical and not beat themselves.

ShawnKrest

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: Shaka Heyward a Breakout Leader

Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri has been impressed by potential breakout star Shaka Heyward at linebacker. Guerrieri also talks about the possibility of position changes in camp and Duke's run defense

ShawnKrest