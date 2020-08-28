Duke Coach David Cutcliffe Offers Quarterback Arch Manning

Coach David Cutcliffe’s history with the Manning family is long and successful. As Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he worked with Peyton Manning and later mentored younger brother Eli as head coach at Ole Miss.

Now, there’s the possibility of a new chapter in the relationship.

After recruiting him for quite some time, Cutcliffe officially offered a scholarship to Arch Manning, son of Peyton and Eli’s brother Cooper, earlier this month.

Manning is one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2023. Already 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds at the age of 15, Manning completed two thirds of his passes for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High, adding four rushing touchdowns.

Manning has already gotten offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Boston College, UNC, Uncle Eli’s Ole Miss and Uncle Peyton’s Tennessee.

Manning’s father Cooper spoke to Baton Rouge’s ESPN Radio 104.5 earlier this year, about how much recruiting has changed since he and his famous brothers were hearing from schools.

“I’m still learning how it all works,” he said. “I know it starts meaningfully earlier than it ever did. At this time, Peyton had probably not even gotten a letter. We’re trying to keep it normal. It can get away from you here. As a family, we’re excited our kids are playing. We’re trying to keep it focused on making friends, getting better, learning how to win and lose, enjoying the bus rides and enjoying the whole experience, not getting caught up in the recruiting side too much.”

Proud papa Cooper Manning discussed his son’s work ethic.

"He loves football,” he said. “He’s enjoying his friends and the workouts and growing. He’s kind of had a growth spurt here in the last couple months. Enjoying being in the weight room and throwing. He just loves it. It’s not me pressuring him to play or hurry up and get ready. It’s kind of always been, ‘Hey, can you come catch for me? Can we go throw? Can you feed me hoops?’ My boys are like that. Just makes it a lot easier as a parent.”

