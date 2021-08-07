Duke Faces Long Odds in ACC
Online bookmaker SportsBettingDime.com has released prop bets for all Power Five teams for the upcoming college football season, and it appears that gamblers are not optimistic about Duke’s prospects for 2021.
The over/under for wins for Duke this season is set at 3.5. That’s the lowest over/under in the Coastal and second lowest in the ACC. Syracuse, at an over/under of 3 wins, is the only team with a lower bar to clear.
Win total over/under
Clemson 11.5
North Carolina 9.5
Miami 9.0
Boston College 7.0
Pitt 7.0
NC State 6.5
Louisville 6.5
Virginia 6.5
Virginia Tech 6.5
Wake Forest 6.5
Florida State 6.0
Georgia Tech 4.5
Duke 3.5
Syracuse 3.0
Duke also has the second longest odds to win the ACC title. The Blue Devils are +40,000, meaning a $100 bet would win $40,000. Once again, only Syracuse, at +90,000, has longer odds.
Conference title odds
Clemson -350
North Carolina +1800
Miami +2,200
Virginia Tech +5,000
Louisville +5,800
Pitt +6,500
Wake Forest +7,100
Florida State +7,600
Virginia +9,000
Boston College +11,000
NC State +12,500
Georgia Tech +25,000
Duke +40,000
Syracuse +90,000
And Duke has the longest odds to win the Coastal Division to reach the ACC Championship Game. Only Syracuse in the Atlantic Division is a bigger longshot to play in the title game. Duke is +9,000 to win the Coastal, meaning a $100 bet would earn $9,000.
Odds to play in ACC Championship Game
Coastal Division
North Carolina +170
Miami +180
Virginia Tech +950
Pitt +1,150
Virginia +1400
Georgia Tech +4,200
Duke +9,000
Atlantic Division
Clemson -700
Florida State +3,000
Wake Forest +3,200
Louisville +3,400
Boston College +4,500
NC State +5,500
Syracuse +25,000