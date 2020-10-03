Duke Family Members Continue to Protest Decision Not to Allow in Fans

Duke appears to be holding fast in its decision to forgo the opportunity to allow fans in for Saturday’s home game, and family members of players are not happy about it.

The state of North Carolina loosened pandemic attendance rules that take effect this weekend. Teams can allow fans into their stadiums up to seven percent of capacity. While not much—about 2,800 fans in Wallace Wade Stadium, it’s more than enough to allow the families of Duke players in.

The school administration, however, has not changed its own rules, and Wallace Wade Stadium will remain off limits to all but essential gameday and broadcast personnel.

Parents of Blue Devil players, as well as some players themselves, took to Twitter to protest the decision.

The anger lingered as Saturday drew closer and it became clear that the school was unlikely to bow to social media pressure.

Meagan Gray, mother of senior tight end Noah, has been one of the most vocal family members. After calling out the Duke administration on Thursday, she continued her social media criticism, saying, “I wasn’t even off nursing orientation when I watched a beloved 22 year old member of our community’s ‘last stop’ in the trauma bay. I am keenly aware that life offers no promises of second chances. So forgive me for being salty about missing my son’s senior season.”

Later, she added, “Noah scored his first collegiate touchdown in the first game of his freshman season. He had 1 grandfather, 2 grandmothers, 2 siblings, and his parents in the stands to see him do it. It’s one of our favorite memories. @DukeU, you are STEALING that moment from your freshman!"

She responded to a question about Duke’s coaching staff by saying, “What I do know about the coaching staff is that they are passionate about not only their own families but the families of their players. Coach and staff need to be focused on their team right now...which is why I’m stepping out of my lane for the families of players AND staff”