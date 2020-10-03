SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Family Members Continue to Protest Decision Not to Allow in Fans

ShawnKrest

Duke appears to be holding fast in its decision to forgo the opportunity to allow fans in for Saturday’s home game, and family members of players are not happy about it.

The state of North Carolina loosened pandemic attendance rules that take effect this weekend. Teams can allow fans into their stadiums up to seven percent of capacity. While not much—about 2,800 fans in Wallace Wade Stadium, it’s more than enough to allow the families of Duke players in.

The school administration, however, has not changed its own rules, and Wallace Wade Stadium will remain off limits to all but essential gameday and broadcast personnel.

Parents of Blue Devil players, as well as some players themselves, took to Twitter to protest the decision.

The anger lingered as Saturday drew closer and it became clear that the school was unlikely to bow to social media pressure.

Meagan Gray, mother of senior tight end Noah, has been one of the most vocal family members. After calling out the Duke administration on Thursday, she continued her social media criticism, saying, “I wasn’t even off nursing orientation when I watched a beloved 22 year old member of our community’s ‘last stop’ in the trauma bay. I am keenly aware that life offers no promises of second chances. So forgive me for being salty about missing my son’s senior season.”

Later, she added, “Noah scored his first collegiate touchdown in the first game of his freshman season. He had 1 grandfather, 2 grandmothers, 2 siblings, and his parents in the stands to see him do it. It’s one of our favorite memories. @DukeU, you are STEALING that moment from your freshman!"

She responded to a question about Duke’s coaching staff by saying, “What I do know about the coaching staff is that they are passionate about not only their own families but the families of their players. Coach and staff need to be focused on their team right now...which is why I’m stepping out of my lane for the families of players AND staff”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Casey Holman: Better Effort Will Help Duke Stop Slide

Duke spent the week reviewing film to find ways to improve on its slow start to the year. Casey Holman says a big factor he saw was effort. Duke needs to finish plays. "Finish is huge around here"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What He Expects From Duke's Quarterback

Duke has struggled on offense with finishing drives, turnovers and pass protection. David Cutcliffe talks about what he expects from his quarterback to help solve those problems.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Duke safety Michael Carter has been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which goes to the country's top football scholar athlete. A Duke player has won the award once in its history.

ShawnKrest

Duke Not Letting Fans, Family Members Into Games

North Carolina ruled that stadiums in the state could begin allowing in fans up to 7% capacity, but Duke is choosing not to take advantage of that freedom and will continue to keep everyone out, causing players and family members to take to social media to protest

ShawnKrest

by

Bluefan90

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Conditioning: We Have to Go to Plan B

Duke has been outscored in fourth quarters, and coach David Cutcliffe blames conditioning. The team isn't where it should be, due to the pandemic, but the Blue Devils are using technology to get caught up

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutliffe: 0-3 Start Is Like Groundhog Day

Duke is 0-3, and David Cutcliffe admits that the losses are wearing on everyone. He says he feels like it's a Groundhog Day kind of thing, where he's giving the same speech every week to explain another loss

ShawnKrest

Casey Holman on Duke Vs. Virginia Tech

Duke's offense is preparing for Virginia Tech. Tackle Casey Holman said the Blue Devils are taking advantage of having game film on an opponent. He also knows the line needs to protect the quarterback better

ShawnKrest

Duke Safety Michael Carter II on Virginia Tech

Duke faces Virginia Tech on Saturday looking to turn around its 0-3 start. Safety Michael Carter discusses the Hokies and the plan to get on the winning side of the ledger

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Game With Virginia Tech

Duke has scouting film on an opponent for the first time this season, but Virginia Tech has uncertainty regarding the 23 players quarantined due to COVID. David Cutcliffe isn't trying to guess who'll be back. He's preparing for them all.

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

Duke will make some changes on offense, but it doesn't appear it will include a new quarterback. David Cutcliffe reviewed film with the entire offense and plans to have more live hitting in practice to get them where they need to be.

ShawnKrest