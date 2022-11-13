In his first year as the Duke football head coach, Mike Elko has raised the bar, apparently extending to the program's creative skills on Twitter.

The bowl-bound Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC), who began the season as the Coastal Division's projected cellar dweller, completely deflated Virginia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC) with a 24-7 home win on Saturday. It was Duke's third straight victory, all in conference play, after going winless in the last 13 ACC games under David Cutcliffe.

An hour later, Duke football's official Twitter account went viral with its troll job of the unmerciful Blue Devils' latest victim. The tweet consisted of a perfect mix of a trending topic, a simple photoshop, and two simple words, altogether equating to a from-the-top-rope vicious body slam of the Hokies.

First, here's the tweet (approaching 10,000 likes at the time of this article's publishing):

Now, for those who aren't up to date on recent Twitter happenings with Elon Musk calling the shots, the app offers users a way to obtain the once-coveted "verified" checkmark next to their name by paying $7.99 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription.

By clicking on the checkmark, anyone can check whether an account became verified via the so-called "respected method" or by now forking over money every month to the world's richest man.

All power-five football programs received their checkmarks the old-fashioned way. So naturally, Duke's use of photoshopping to pour salt on Virginia Tech's wounds rubbed a few joy-killer commenters the wrong way.

But seeing that the Blue Devils dominated the Hokies on the field to pick up their first home win in the all-time series in 41 years, Duke's cold-blooded boastful celebration on social media afterward — including the early Thanksgiving "roasting" of the bird below — feels well-deserved.

Duke's two remaining chances to punish more ACC foes and secure the most respectable bowl invite possible come on the road against Pitt (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at noon Saturday and in Durham against Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4 ACC) a week later.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football and basketball content.