Duke Gets Favorable Schedule for 2021

Duke will leave the state twice in the 2021 football season, both short trips north to Virginia.

The ACC released the league’s schedules on Thursday morning, and the Blue Devils have seven home games on the slate for next year.

The Blue Devils open with a trip to Charlotte on Sept. 4, the third straight year the Blue Devils play an opener away from Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils beat Charlotte on Halloween last season in the first-ever matchup between the schools. It will be Duke’s first game in the city of Charlotte since the ACC Championship Game in December 2013.

Duke’s home opener is Sept. 11 against NC A&T, the second time in three years the Blue Devils have played their home opener against the Aggies.

Duke completes its non-conference schedule with back-to-back home games against Northwestern and Kansas, Sept. 18 and 25 respectively. The Blue Devils last played Northwestern in 2018 and last hosted the Wildcats in 2017. Duke has won the last two games in the series.

Duke last hosted Kansas in 2014, beating the Jayhawks 41-3.

Duke opens ACC play on Oct. 2 at North Carolina, the first time since 2017 the two rivals have met in Duke’s league opener. The Blue Devils have lost the last two in the series.

On Oct. 9, the Blue Devils host Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game Duke win streak in the series last year.

On Oct. 16, Duke leaves the state for the first time, traveling to UVA. It’s the third straight year the two teams have met in Charlottesville, and Duke has lost the last six in the series.

Duke’s off-week is Oct. 23.

On Oct. 30, the Blue Devils travel to Wake Forest. Duke has lost the last two against the Deacs. This past season’s matchup between the two was cancelled.

Nov. 6, Duke hosts Pitt, another team that has had the Blue Devils’ number recently. Pitt has won the last five between the two.

Duke’s longest trip of the season comes Nov. 13, when the Blue Devils head to Virginia Tech. Duke blew out the Hokies in the last trip to Blacksburg, 45-10 in 2019, the Blue Devils’ only win in the last five against the Hokies.

The Blue Devils close with a pair of home games—Nov. 18 against Louisville and Nov. 27 against Miami. This will be Louisville’s first trip to Durham since 2002 and first game against the Blue Devils since 2016. Duke has never beaten the Cardinals.

Duke plays four teams that were selected for bowl games last season. Duke's opponents combined for a 52-57 record last season.