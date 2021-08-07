Duke's Gunnar Holmberg a Longshot Heisman Candidate

SportsBettingDime.com released preseason prop bets for individual skill position players on each Power Five team.

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg was named the top Heisman candidate on the Blue Devils’ roster, although he’s an extreme longshot to win the award.

Holmberg was given odds of +100,000 to win the Hesiman, meaning that a $100 bet on him would earn a $100,000 payout. Every other ACC team has at least one player with better Heisman odds, and, in fact, only two teams in the country have longer odds for their top Heisman hopeful: Kansas (Jason Bean +200,000) and Arizona (Will Plummer, +150,000).





Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson: +1,200

Heisman odds for Sam Howell, UNC: +1,600

Heisman odds for D'Eriq King, Miami: +1,900

Heisman odds for Malik Cunningham, Louisville: +7,000

Heisman odds for McKenzie Milton, FSU: +9,500

Heisman odds for Kenny Pickett, Pitt: +17,500

Heisman odds for Brennan Armstrong, UVA: +22,500

Heisman odds for Sam Hartman, WF: +27,500

Heisman odds for Devin Leary, NC State: +35,000

Heisman odds for Braxton Burmeister, Va Tech: +35,000

Heisman odds for Zay Flowers, BC: +37,500

Heisman odds for Tommy Devito, Syracuse: +85,000

Heisman odds for Jeff Sims, Ga Tech: +90,000

Heisman odds for Gunnar Holmberg, Duke +100,000





Holmberg also has among the lowest over/under numbers for passing yards and touchdowns of any ACC quarterback. The bar was set at 2,033.5 yards and 15.5 touchdown passes for Holmberg. Only Syracuse’s Tommy DeVito had a lower passing yard over/under, and Holmberg’s touchdown number was lowest among projected ACC starters.

Passing

Sam Howell, UNC Over/Under Passing Yards: 4,025.5

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,743.5

Kenny Pickett, Pitt Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,498.5

Sam Hartman, WF Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,467.5

Phil Jurkovec, BC Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,385.5

D'Eriq King, Miami Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,356.5

Brennan Armstrong, UVA Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,195,5

Devin Leary, NC State Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,177.5

Malik Cunningham, Louisville Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,045.5

Braxton Burmeister, Va Tech Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,636.5

McKenzie, FSU Milton Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,455.5

Jeff Sims, Ga Tech Over/Under Passing TDs: 2,213.5

Gunnar Holmberg, Duke Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,033.5

Tommy Devito, Syracuse Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,985.5





TD

Sam Howell, UNC Over/Under Passing TDs: 31.5

D'Eriq King, Miami Over/Under Passing TDs: 29.5

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson Over/Under Passing TDs: 28.5

Brennan Armstrong, UVA Over/Under Passing TDs: 25.5

Devin Leary, NC State Over/Under Passing TDs: 24.4

Phil Jurkovec, BC Over/Under Passing TDs: 23.5

Malik Cunningham, Louisville Over/Under Passing TDs: 23.5

Kenny Pickett, Pitt Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

Sam Hartman, WF Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

McKenzie Milton, FSU Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

Braxton Burmeister, Va Tech Over/Under Passing TDs: 20.5

Jeff Sims, Ga Tech Over/Under Passing Yards: 16.5

Tommy Devito, Syracuse Over/Under Passing TDs: 16.5

Gunnar Holmberg, Duke Over/Under Passing TDs: 15.5



