Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke officially named Greg Frey the Blue Devils new offensive line coach, replacing Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. The move had been reported last week.

Frey, an offensive lineman at FSU who won a national championship with Seminoles in 1993, has coached since 1996, including 19 years as an offensive line coach, 12 in the Power Five. His experience includes stints at South Florida, West Virginia, Michigan, Indiana and Florida State. He spent last season as a quality control analyst at Florida. He also has experience as a run game coordinator, defensive line coach and tight end coach.

"We're thrilled to have Coach Frey join our staff," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said in a release from the school. "It isn't often you have the opportunity to add an individual who, within the landscape of college football, played at the highest level, has coached at the highest level and comes with 20-plus years of experience on the sideline. Coach Frey's coaching and mentoring abilities are inspiring, and he will have an immediate and positive impact on the young men in our program. We look forward to welcoming Greg, his wife Andrea and children into our football family."



"As you go through life and build your family and your career, who you surround yourself with becomes very important," Frey said in the release. "What attracted me so much to Duke University was the faith, the family and the football, as well as the way Coach Cutcliffe runs his program. As we move forward, we want to be at the forefront of building the culture and championship level play that Duke expects. I'm excited to get started and can't wait to go."