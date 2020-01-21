BlueDevilCountry
Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke officially named Greg Frey the Blue Devils new offensive line coach, replacing Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. The move had been reported last week.

Frey, an offensive lineman at FSU who won a national championship with Seminoles in 1993, has coached since 1996, including 19 years as an offensive line coach, 12 in the Power Five. His experience includes stints at South Florida, West Virginia, Michigan, Indiana and Florida State. He spent last season as a quality control analyst at Florida. He also has experience as a run game coordinator, defensive line coach and tight end coach.

"We're thrilled to have Coach Frey join our staff," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said in a release from the school. "It isn't often you have the opportunity to add an individual who, within the landscape of college football, played at the highest level, has coached at the highest level and comes with 20-plus years of experience on the sideline. Coach Frey's coaching and mentoring abilities are inspiring, and he will have an immediate and positive impact on the young men in our program. We look forward to welcoming Greg, his wife Andrea and children into our football family."

"As you go through life and build your family and your career, who you surround yourself with becomes very important," Frey said in the release. "What attracted me so much to Duke University was the faith, the family and the football, as well as the way Coach Cutcliffe runs his program. As we move forward, we want to be at the forefront of building the culture and championship level play that Duke expects. I'm excited to get started and can't wait to go."

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

