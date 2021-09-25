Duke-Kansas Gameday Live Blog

Blue Devils look to post second Power Five win

Duke looks to become the first ACC team this season to post two non-conference wins over Power Five opponents when the Blue Devils face Kansas at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over Northwestern last week. Duke dominated the Wildcats in the first half, putting up 400 yards of offense and intercepting Northwestern three times. The Blue Devils then survived a Northwestern rally in the second half.

Kansas is 1-2 on the year. The Jayhawks survived a tight game against South Dakota in the opener, escaping with a 17-14 win. They then suffered back-to-back losses, by 27 at Coastal Carolina and 38 at home against Baylor.

The Jayhawks suffered another big loss this week when last season’s leading rusher, Velton Gardner, entered the transfer portal. True freshman Devin Neal, who has 73 rushing yards on the season, will get the majority of carries.

For Duke, receiver Jalon Calhoun was questionable for the game after leaving Northwestern with an injury. He participated in pregame warmups, however and seems like he’ll be able to play.

This week’s game closes Duke’s non-conference schedule. The Blue Devils open ACC play next week at North Carolina in the annual rivalry game against the No. 21 Tar Heels.

The weather is expected to be a relatively cool 75 degrees and sunny at opening kickoff. Wind does not appear to be a major factor in the kicking game as the flags are all still during pregame warmups.

There are no NFL scouts in the pressbox this week, although the Cheez-It Bowl has a representative at the game for the second straight week.

Duke is wearing white pants, blue jerseys and helmets. Kansas has red pants, white jerseys and helmets

Kansas calls heads. That's what it is. KU defers. Duke ball to start

Gunnar Holmberg throws his first interception of the season to short circuit a strong first drive for Duke. He then ran down the defender to prevent an 82 yard pick six.

Kansas misses a 37 yard kick wide right. Still scoreless as Duke takes over

Mataeo Durant breaks through the line and runs 57 yards for a touchdown. Duke up 7-0, 7:39 to go in the first. That's his third 50-yard touchdown run of the year, tying him for second most in a Duke season. He's the first Blue Devil to do it since 1963. He's also fourth on the Duke career list for 50+ touchdown runs

Duke picks up yet another personal foul penalty, this one on Shaka Heyward for a horse collar tackle

A Kansas defensive player is shaken up on the field & needs help from the training staff. That's the third KU defender hurt in the first 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Holmberg has passed Sonny Jurgensen on the Duke all-time passing list.