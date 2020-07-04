BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

ShawnKrest

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby this week. Hemby announced the news on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Hemby is a versatile star for Bel Air, Maryland’s John Carroll School. He’s rated the No. 1,706 prospect in the class by 247Sports, who has him as the No. 113 running back and No. 46 recruit in the state of Maryland.

Hemby also played free safety for John Carroll, as well as kick returner.

Boston College, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Michigan State are among the more than 20 offers Hemby has accumulated so far.

Hemby was able to visit West Virginia in the fall, before the pandemic made school visits far more difficult for recruits. He’s been busy meeting with coaches on Zoom over the last few months.

“Kind of building with coaches that way,” he told SI’s All Terrapins. “They get a good feel for me. I get a good feel for them, and then I get to learn how I benefit in their offenses. Stuff I would’ve been able to get on a natural visit that has to be done in an alternate way now.”

Still, he’s getting antsy to make some more campus visits once it’s safe, as he told SI’s Spartan Nation. “The recruiting process has gone pretty well for me,” he said. “I have a few great opportunities, and that’s truly a blessing.! I have a lot more schools to visit, and a few more schools interested in me, so I look forward to getting out and seeing these schools.”

Football

