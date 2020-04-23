Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Alabama Prospects

Duke will see some familiar faces in the first round of the NFL Draft, even though no Blue Devil players are expected to be selected.

Duke opened the 2019 against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide is expected to have as many as five players taken in the first round.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could go as high as pick number five, and Sports Illustrated mock drafts have him firmly in the top 10.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to hear his name a short time later.

Jeudy isn't the only Tide receiver expected to be taken in the first round. Henry Ruggs III is taken almost immediately after his teammate in both SI and SI/Maven's latest mock drafts. He's slotted to San Francisco with the No. 13 pick in both.

Duke held Ruggs in check in the opener. He had just two catches for 14 yards and also returned one kick for 22 yards.

Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills should also go in the same neighborhood of the first round as Jeudy and Ruggs. SI has him going to the Jets with No. 11, and SI/Maven slots him to the Patriots with No. 12. Wills started at right tackle against Duke.

The final candidate for the first round is Xavier McKinney. The safety led Alabama with eight tackles against Duke in the opener, including two solos. McKinney is predicted to go with No. 17 to Dallas in the SI mock draft. SI/Maven has him slipping to the second round.

After the first round ends, the Alabama-to-NFL pipeline should stay active. Linebacker Terrell Lewis could go in the second round. He had three tackles, two solo, a tackle-for-loss and a sack against Duke.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is another possible second rounder. He had six tackles, one solo, against the Blue Devils.

Next up is linebacker Anfernee Jennings, a possible third rounder. He had six tackles, two solo, against Duke.