BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Alabama Prospects

ShawnKrest

Duke will see some familiar faces in the first round of the NFL Draft, even though no Blue Devil players are expected to be selected.

Duke opened the 2019 against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide is expected to have as many as five players taken in the first round.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could go as high as pick number five, and Sports Illustrated mock drafts have him firmly in the top 10.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to hear his name a short time later.

Jeudy isn't the only Tide receiver expected to be taken in the first round. Henry Ruggs III is taken almost immediately after his teammate in both SI and SI/Maven's latest mock drafts. He's slotted to San Francisco with the No. 13 pick in both.

Duke held Ruggs in check in the opener. He had just two catches for 14 yards and also returned one kick for 22 yards.

Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills should also go in the same neighborhood of the first round as Jeudy and Ruggs. SI has him going to the Jets with No. 11, and SI/Maven slots him to the Patriots with No. 12. Wills started at right tackle against Duke.

The final candidate for the first round is Xavier McKinney. The safety led Alabama with eight tackles against Duke in the opener, including two solos. McKinney is predicted to go with No. 17 to Dallas in the SI mock draft. SI/Maven has him slipping to the second round.

After the first round ends, the Alabama-to-NFL pipeline should stay active. Linebacker Terrell Lewis could go in the second round. He had three tackles, two solo, a tackle-for-loss and a sack against Duke.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is another possible second rounder. He had six tackles, one solo, against the Blue Devils.

Next up is linebacker Anfernee Jennings, a possible third rounder. He had six tackles, two solo, against Duke.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Jerry Jeudy

While Duke doesn't have anyone likely to be taken early in Thursday's NFL Draft, they saw plenty of first-round talent last season, including Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, who had one of the best games of his career against the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Tua Tagovailoa

Duke isn't expected to have any players taken in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Duke has played against several players expected to hear their name early in the draft, however. That includes Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked like a top-10 pick against the Blue Devils in the opener.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Top 2021 Target Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is the top prospect in the class of 2021, although he may reclassify to 2020. Duke is in his top 10 for the five-star small forward. Here's a look at his game

ShawnKrest

Duke Involved With Top 2021 Prospects

Recruiting for 2021 is heating up as the spring wears on, and Duke is involved with the top players in the class. Here are updates on Jonathan Kuminga, Paolo Banchero, Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler and Max Christie.

ShawnKrest

Updated NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Pizza Be Shown?

One online bookmaker has expanded and updated its odds on NFL Draft prop bets. You can now wager on whether any draft pick will have pizza visible in their Zoom shot. Plus, the odds that someone is shown drinking alcohol have skyrocketed.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Helping Duke's Seniors Prepare for NFL Draft

Duke's seniors didn't get the chance to expose themselves to NFL scouts at pro days, since the pandemic disrupted the NFL Draft process. So coach David Cutcliffe helped make sure his players' names and information got out to the right people.

ShawnKrest

Duke Trying to Help Needy Players' Families Within NCAA Rules

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest

Duke Trying to Legally Provide Financial Assistance for Needy Families of Players

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest

Care Packages, Workout and Nutrition Plans Part of Duke's Support for Players

Just like the rest of us, Duke football players under quarantine will be tempted to eat junk food. So the football staff has been busy helping to support them to eat right and work out.

ShawnKrest

Duke, UNC Recruiting Battle: How do High School Ratings Translate to College Careers?

Duke has dominated the recruiting trail over UNC in recent years, but Carolina has produced plenty of elite college players over that span. A look at head-to-head recruiting matchups over the last eight years shows that 40 percent of the time, the lower-rated recruit actually had a better career.

ShawnKrest