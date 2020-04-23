Duke Opponents in the Draft: Clemson Prospects

Since Duke isn't expected to have anyone selected early in the 2020 NFL Draft, we're looking at the top draft prospects the Blue Devils have seen up close and personal.

Duke traveled to Death Valley in November 2018 to face the Clemson Tigers, who were on their way to a national title that season. Clemson is expected to have a half dozen or more players taken in this year's draft, and they all played against the Blue Devils.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons is expected to be the first Tiger taken, projected to go in the top 10. Sports Illustrated's final mock draft has him going to the Panthers at No . 7. The final SI/Maven draft has him going to the Dolphins at No. 5.

Simmons had five tackles against Duke, three solo. He also broke up two Daniel Jones passes.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell is Clemson's other consensus first-round pick. SI has him mocked to Jacksonville at No. 20. SI/Maven sent him to San Francisco with pick 31.

Terrell had six tackles against Duke, five of them solo stops.

It's a deep wide receiver draft this year, and Clemson's Tee Higgins should be taken off the board early--some time in the first two rounds. Neither SI nor SI/Maven has him going in the first round, however.

Higgins had four catches for 47 yards against Duke.

Strong safety K'Von Wallace should go in the second or third round. He had four tackles, three solos against the Blue Devils, breaking up one pass.

John Simpson should be the first of two Clemson offensive linemen to be selected. Simpson is a projected mid-rounder, likely round three or four. He started at left guard in the Duke game.

Tremayne Anchrum, who started at right tackle against the Blue Devils, is expected to go late, possibly the final round.

Free safety Tanner Muse is also a late rounder. He had eight tackles, five solo, against Duke. He added a sack and tackle for loss.