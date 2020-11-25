Duke RB Commit Trent Davis Named  SI All-American Finalist

SI All-American has cut its initial watch list of 1,000 candidates, released in July, to 250 finalists in the class of 2021.

The 250 players remain under consideration for the next SI All-American team, to be named in December.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” John Garcia, Jr. said. "The second team and honorable mention selections will also be recognized at a later date."

While Duke placed 11 players from its then 12-man class of 2021 on the initial watch list, only one Blue Devil commit made the finalists, and he wasn’t even included on the original list.

SI All-American added a dozen players to the list while making cuts, saying, “As we tracked dominant performances this fall, new prospects emerged and were added to our board after further tape study, production and evaluations.”

One of the additions is running back Trent Davis of Attalla, Alabama’s Etowah High. Davis committed to Duke in late August.

SI All-American’s comment on Davis reads, “Lining up for Attalla (Ala.) Etowah, Davis had to follow up a junior season that saw him finish with 1,400 yards rushing and 19 total TDs. As a senior in seven games, he tallied nearly 1100 total yards and had 14 TDs. At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Davis has good quickness and agility to threaten defenses in both the run and pass game. In fact, our staff was hesitant to list Davis as a running back on this list after seeing him at a camp impress observers as a potential slot receiver prospect. Davis is headed to Duke to play for offensive-minded head coach David Cutcliffe, who surely will deploy him in many ways in the Blue Devils’ offense.”