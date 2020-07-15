BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Blue Devils Football Recruiting Targets Named SI All-American Candidates

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Riley Leonard received interest from colleges in two sports--football and basketball.

While Leonard would like the chance to suit up for Coach K's program, if he'll have him, he's content to lead the offense for Duke on the football field. The 6-foot-4, 203-pounder from Fairhope, Alabama was named a candidate for Sports Illustrated's All-American recognition.

Overall, 11 of Duke's 12 current commitments were recognized as SI All-American candidates.

Here’s a look at who else from Duke's current class was named an SI All-American candidate:

Offensive Commits

Trent Broadnax, Wide Receiver, Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military)

Almarion Crim, Offensive Tackle, Adamsville, AL (Minor)

Andrew Jones, Offensive Tackle, Pffafftown, NC (Reagan)

Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Fairhope, AL (Fairhope)

Jordan Moore, Quarterback, Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield)

Defensive Commits 

Cole Bishop, Linebacker, Fayetteville, GA (Starrs Mill)

Anthony Freeman, Linebacker, Durham, NC (Northern)

Aaron Hall, Defensive End, Durham, NC (Southern)

Brandon Johnson, Cornerback, Newton, NC (Newton Conover)

Dylan Merrell, Cornerback, Alpharetta, GA (Alpharetta)

Joshua Pickett, Cornerback, Mount Airy, GA (Habersham Central)

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe prefers to wrap up all the recruiting drama early in the cycle, rather than have to wait on last-minute decisions as signing day approaches.

However, Coach Cut still has some work to do in 2021. He would like to add more help to the offensive line.

He'd also like to add defensive ends and tackles. Duke will also look for help at safety on defense. The area of need on offense is running back. Duke’s current roster is thin, and there are few options in the incoming freshman class, so the Blue Devils would like to add help in the class of 2021.

Here’s a look at some of Duke’s top remaining targets in the rising senior class that were named SI All-American candidates.

Offensive Targets

Jager Burton, Offensive Guard, Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass)

Andrew Canelas, Offensive Tackle, Raleigh, NC (Leesville Road)

Tavierre Dunlap, Running Back, Del Valle, TX (Del Valle)

Justin Franklin, Wide Receiver/Quarterback, Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)

LJ Johnson, Running Back, Cypress, TX (Cy Fair)

Jaden Keller, Athlete, Bristol, TN (Tennessee)

Drew Kendall, Offensive Guard, Dedham, MA (Noble and Greenough)

Robbie Ouzts, Tight End, Rock Hill, SC (Rock Hill)

Breon Pass, Wide Receiver, Reidsville, NC (Reidsville)

Diego Pounds, Offensive Tackle, Raleigh, NC (Millbrook)

William Reed, Offensive Tackle, Sammamish, WA (Eastside Catholic)

Dalton Stroman, Wide Receiver, Rockingham, NC (Richmond)

Defensive Targets

CJ Baskerville, Safety, North Richland Hills, TX (Richland)

Terrence Cooks, Linebacker, Pearland, TX (Shadow Creek)

Dink Jackson, Safety, Melbourne, FL (Eau Gallie)

De'Wain Lofton, Athlete, Fort Worth, TX (North Side)

Payton Page, Defensive Tackle, Greensboro, NC (Dudley)

Greg Penn III, Linebacker, Hyattsville, MD (DeMatha Catholic)

Zyun Reeves, Defensive End, Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth)

Sage Ryan, Safety, Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian)

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Manassas, VA (Stonewall Jackson)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest Character in Zion Williamson Lawsuit Drama Has Controversial Past

Last week, the Zion Williamson lawsuit took another twist, when documents surfaced seeming to show that the star had taken payment from agent Slavko Duric while at Duke. While Williamson's lawyers picked apart the evidence, Pat Forde ran down Duric's checkered past.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Search For a Women's Coach Hold Clues For an Eventual Men's Search?

Duke chose a Boston Celtics assistant over candidates with more experience and a connection to the program. Are there reasons to think the same thing might happen when the school searches for a new men's coach?

ShawnKrest

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Named to Bednarik Watch List

A pair of Duke defensive ends were named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list. Senior Victor Dimukeje and junior Chris Rumph II were both named candidates for the top defensive player in college football

ShawnKrest

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest