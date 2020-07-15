Quarterback Riley Leonard received interest from colleges in two sports--football and basketball.

While Leonard would like the chance to suit up for Coach K's program, if he'll have him, he's content to lead the offense for Duke on the football field. The 6-foot-4, 203-pounder from Fairhope, Alabama was named a candidate for Sports Illustrated's All-American recognition.

Overall, 11 of Duke's 12 current commitments were recognized as SI All-American candidates.

Here’s a look at who else from Duke's current class was named an SI All-American candidate:

Offensive Commits

Trent Broadnax, Wide Receiver, Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military)

Almarion Crim, Offensive Tackle, Adamsville, AL (Minor)

Andrew Jones, Offensive Tackle, Pffafftown, NC (Reagan)

Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Fairhope, AL (Fairhope)

Jordan Moore, Quarterback, Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield)

Defensive Commits

Cole Bishop, Linebacker, Fayetteville, GA (Starrs Mill)

Anthony Freeman, Linebacker, Durham, NC (Northern)

Aaron Hall, Defensive End, Durham, NC (Southern)

Brandon Johnson, Cornerback, Newton, NC (Newton Conover)

Dylan Merrell, Cornerback, Alpharetta, GA (Alpharetta)

Joshua Pickett, Cornerback, Mount Airy, GA (Habersham Central)

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe prefers to wrap up all the recruiting drama early in the cycle, rather than have to wait on last-minute decisions as signing day approaches.

However, Coach Cut still has some work to do in 2021. He would like to add more help to the offensive line.

He'd also like to add defensive ends and tackles. Duke will also look for help at safety on defense. The area of need on offense is running back. Duke’s current roster is thin, and there are few options in the incoming freshman class, so the Blue Devils would like to add help in the class of 2021.

Here’s a look at some of Duke’s top remaining targets in the rising senior class that were named SI All-American candidates.

Offensive Targets

Jager Burton, Offensive Guard, Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass)

Andrew Canelas, Offensive Tackle, Raleigh, NC (Leesville Road)

Tavierre Dunlap, Running Back, Del Valle, TX (Del Valle)

Justin Franklin, Wide Receiver/Quarterback, Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)

LJ Johnson, Running Back, Cypress, TX (Cy Fair)

Jaden Keller, Athlete, Bristol, TN (Tennessee)

Drew Kendall, Offensive Guard, Dedham, MA (Noble and Greenough)

Robbie Ouzts, Tight End, Rock Hill, SC (Rock Hill)

Breon Pass, Wide Receiver, Reidsville, NC (Reidsville)

Diego Pounds, Offensive Tackle, Raleigh, NC (Millbrook)

William Reed, Offensive Tackle, Sammamish, WA (Eastside Catholic)

Dalton Stroman, Wide Receiver, Rockingham, NC (Richmond)

Defensive Targets

CJ Baskerville, Safety, North Richland Hills, TX (Richland)

Terrence Cooks, Linebacker, Pearland, TX (Shadow Creek)

Dink Jackson, Safety, Melbourne, FL (Eau Gallie)

De'Wain Lofton, Athlete, Fort Worth, TX (North Side)

Payton Page, Defensive Tackle, Greensboro, NC (Dudley)

Greg Penn III, Linebacker, Hyattsville, MD (DeMatha Catholic)

Zyun Reeves, Defensive End, Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth)

Sage Ryan, Safety, Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian)

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Manassas, VA (Stonewall Jackson)