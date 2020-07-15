SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Watch List: Top Prospects by State

SI All-American

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. 

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, via the state name below:

Alabama 

Alaska 

Arizona

Arkansas 

California 

Colorado 

Connecticut 

Delaware 

District of Columbia (D.C.)

Florida 

Georgia 

Hawaii 

Idaho 

Illinois

Indiana 

Iowa 

Kansas 

Kentucky 

Louisiana 

Maine 

Maryland 

Massachusetts

Michigan 

Minnesota 

Mississippi 

Missouri 

Montana

Nebraska 

Nevada 

New Hampshire 

New Jersey 

New Mexico 

New York 

North Carolina 

North Dakota 

Ohio 

Oklahoma 

Oregon 

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island 

South Carolina 

South Dakota 

Tennessee 

Texas 

Utah 

Vermont 

Virginia 

Washington 

West Virginia 

Wisconsin 

Wyoming 

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 9 Kansas commits and 19 key KU football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 4 Iowa State Commits and 8 Key ISU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 8 Indiana Commits and 14 Key IU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Wyoming

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Wyoming

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Vermont

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Vermont

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington D.C.

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in Washington DC

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Rhode Island

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Rhode Island

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American