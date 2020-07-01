Duke's Record Vs. the AAC

Duke will open a home-and-home series with Temple in 2022, opening the season against the Owls at Wallace Wade Stadium. The following year, Duke will travel to UConn for the opener, starting another home-and-home.

Barring any bowl matchups, those will be the next two engagements of Duke’s long series against teams currently in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) ... or, in UConn's case, recently in the conference.

The Blue Devils are 28-30-5 all time against the 12 AAC teams. Duke has never played Tulsa, Houston, South Florida or Central Florida.

Duke’s longest history is with Navy, although the two teams haven’t met since Navy joined the conference. The series dates back to 1927, and Duke is 15-20-5 against the Midshipmen. The Blue Devils have won the last three, most recently at home in 2013. The Blue Devils also won in Annapolis in 2010.

The next most common AAC opponent is East Carolina. The Blue Devils are 5-5 against the Pirates. The last matchup was a season-opening road loss in 2005. Duke’s last win in the series was at home to open the 2002 season.

Duke is 3-2 all-time against Tulane. The Blue Devils lost in 1964 and at home in 1973 before winning the last three matchups, all by three touchdowns or more, including a home-and-home in 2014 and 2015 by a combined 84-20 score. The teams will tangle again in a home-and-home in 2025 and 2026.

The Blue Devils are undefeated against three AAC foes. Duke is 2-0 against SMU, winning in Dallas in 1952 and at home in 1956.

Duke’s 2-0 record against Memphis came much more recently, as the Blue Devils swept a home-and-home in 2012 and 2013.

Temple was Duke’s most recent AAC game, with Duke topping the Owls, 56-27, in the 2018 Independence Bowl.

Duke is winless against the final two AAC programs. The 2012 Belk Bowl loss was the Blue Devils’ only history with Cincinnati. The Blue Devils lost a home-and-home against UConn in 2004 and 2007.

