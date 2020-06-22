Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Duke was shut out of the NFL Draft last season, but things may be looking up next year. Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Scout looked at Duke’s potential for the 2021 NFL Draft, and there’s a good chance Duke will see multiple players selected for just the third time since 1990.

Draft Scout ranked Duke’s top NFL prospects for next season’s draft. Clemson transfer Chase Brice was one of the potential pros ranked in the bottom half of Duke’s top 10.

Here the top of the list: Draft Scout’s Top 5 2021 NFL prospects at Duke heading into the 2020 season.

5. Leonard Johnson, 6-0, 200, 4.55, rJR: The second-year starter was targeted by opposing passers last year but held up under the onslaught. He finished with 48 tackles, 35 solo, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

4. Victor Dimukeje, DE, 6-2, 265, 4.80, SR: The second-team All-ACC player tied for No. 17 in the nation with 8.5 sacks, most by a Blue Devil since 2002, and was among ACC leaders with 9.5 tackles for loss.

3. Noah Gray, TE, 6-4, 240, 4.70, SR: Led Duke with 51 catches and was second with 392 yards, good enough for second-team All-ACC and second-team Walter Camp All-American.

2. Jack Wohlabaugh, C, 6-3, 300, 5.10, rSR: The Ohio State transfer is coming back from an injury that cost him the last three games of the regular season, but he still earned honorable mention All-ACC.

1. Chris Rumph II, OLB, 6-3, 225, 4.70, JR: A Sports Illustrated second-team All-American, Rumph was sixth in the ACC with 13.5 tackles for loss. Draft Scout compares Rumph to Samson Ebukam and projects him as a third-round pick.