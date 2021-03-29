HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

Spring Game Helps Boost Gunnar Holmberg's Starting Hopes

Rising junior looks to start for Blue Devils
Author:
Publish date:

Duke will be naming its fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons for 2021, and redshirt junior to be Gunnar Holmberg is stepping up as the leader to win the job as spring practice ends. Holmberg completed five-of-nine pass attempts for 107 yards and one touchdown in the spring showcase. He connected with junior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun for an 80-yard scoring strike.

“It’s gone really well,” he said. “It feels really good to be with the guys I’ve been here the last three-to-four years with, to finally be with the ones with them. Confidence wise, we’re all building that, especially me. We’re continuing to learn the offense, continuing to expand on that and put in things we know work for our guys.”

Holmberg missed all of his redshirt freshman year with a knee injury but returned last season to serve as backup to Chase Brice.

“My health was good,” he said of the spring test. “The coaches are doing a good job of managing it.”

One priority for the offense is to cut back on turnovers.

“You don’t have to be a superhero every play,” he said. “Especially at quarterback, it’s something you try to do at times. And it makes it worse. It doesn’t help the team. Just doing your part, being smart, understanding the offense and the defense, take it seriously. Prepare yourself for every practice and every game.”

“If you know what you’re going to do every play, you stand a pretty good chance of ending that play with the ball in your hands.”

Holmberg also said the Blue Devils will be adding in more plays that have the quarterback on the move, in the model of Patrick Mahomes, this season.

holmberg_1-605f8dcd12102b4249b34780_Mar_27_2021_19_59_57
Football

Spring Game Helps Boost Gunnar Holmberg's Starting Hopes

cut_spring-605f7cf2a09b1d05449c62db_Mar_27_2021_18_55_50
Football

Duke looks at qb, d line in spring game

USATSI_15727696_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Jordan Goldwire to Use Fifth Year at Another School

brakefield-6031d471f5f9a21ba44b3141_Feb_21_2021_3_50_02
Basketball

Jaemyn Brakefield Enters Transfer Portal

smitty
Basketball

Nolan Smith: Lots of People Miss Watching Us But Tournament Goes On

DUKELOU18-031021-EDH
Basketball

Duke Left Out of NCAA Bracket

DUKELOU18-031021-EDH
Basketball

ACC Coaches React to Duke News

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-110
Basketball

ALL OVER: COVID Ends Duke's Season for Second Straight Year