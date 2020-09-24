SI.com
Rakavius Chambers Named to Good Works Team

ShawnKrest

Duke senior offensive guard Rakavius Chambers has been named to the 2020 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

Chambers is the 12th Duke player to earn the prestigious honor and ninth in the last 10 years, joining Koby Quansah (2019), Johnathan Lloyd (2018), Gabe Brandner (2017), De’Von Edwards(2016), Kelby Brown (2015), Laken Tomlinson (2014), Dave Harding (2013), Sean Renfree (2012), Bryan Morgan (2010), Re’quan Boyette (2008) and Zaid Abdul-Aleem (1994).

He is one of just 22 student-athletes and one honorary coach nationwide selected to this prestigious team. The final roster was chosen from 149 nominees. These players stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.

So far in 2020, Chambers has seen action in both of Duke's games during his senior season, making one start. The Opelika, Ala., native has played in every game during his Duke tenure (40 games) and has made 26 starts along the offensive line. He has also accumulated 2,168 career snaps as a Blue Devil.

"With so many unexpected challenges this year, it's inspiring to see this group of talented athletes use their voices and actions to make a difference in their communities," Pam Hollander, Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Allstate, said. "Allstate believes that celebrating positive change creates vibrant and resilient communities, and recognizing acts of kindness these players demonstrate is a vital part of our protection of college football and its traditions."

Chambers is set to graduate from Duke in May with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology. He is a two-time Academic All-ACC (2018 & 2019) selection, a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll (2019 & 2020) recipient, and currently holds a 3.54 cumulative grade point average. Before enrolling at Duke, Chambers earned the Bryant-Jordan Award, the Franklin D. Watkins Award, and was selected the Section 3 recipient of the National High School Heart of the Arts Award.

Away from the classroom, Chambers has been giving back to his local communities for years. Prior to enrolling at Duke, Chambers volunteered for three years as an aid for children within the Darden Head Start program that is a statewide private, non-profit organization committed to equality and opportunity for the children of Alabama. He also spent two years volunteering at Storybook Farm as a helper for kids with disabilities using equine-assisted activities, canine companionship, and exploration in nature.

Since arriving at Duke, Chambers has spent time with the Durham Habitat for Humanity chapter, working on building homes for deserving families in the area. He has also made multiple visits to the local children's hospital, spending time with the patients and their families.

Just this past spring, Chambers was voted by his teammates and coaches as one of the accountability team leaders, which is a position that ensures teammates follow standards pertaining to academics, football and social life. He has also made frequent visits to tutor elementary school children through Duke's service-learning program.

Most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chambers packaged and separated essential donated goods at his local food bank in Opelika, Ala.

"This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. "I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season."

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Trevor Lawrence Clemson University
Rakavius Chambers Duke University
Trenton Gill NC State University
Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State University
Treyjohn Butler Stanford University
Elijah Hicks University of California, Berkeley
Luke Fortner University of Kentucky
Adam Shibley University of Michigan
Teton Saltes University of New Mexico
Chanse Sylvie University of Oklahoma
Sam Ehlinger University of Texas


