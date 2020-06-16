Duke 2021 quarterback recruit Riley Leonard picked up an honor recently. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound three-star from Fairhope, Alabama was named the Edward Jones/AL.com Coastal Male Athlete of the Year.

Leonard had more than 1,200 passing yards last season on 59 percent passing accuracy. He also ran for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns at led Fairhope to the state playoffs. He also starred in basketball, picking up several mid-major offers in that sport and leading his high school team to the state’s final four. He was named to the all-tournament team and was a first-team All-State player and finalist for Player of the Year.

Leonard also ran track for his school, although this year’s season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

His multi-sport prowess helped him catch the attention of major college football programs.

“Having a basketball tape (helped),” he told Blue Devil Country. “Actually, most of the football coaches that texted me said they saw my basketball tape first, and they were impressed with that.”

Leonard joked that he might consider walking on for Duke’s basketball team after football season.

“If Coach Cut lets me, maybe my sophomore year, once I get to know football and get to know the offense,” he said. “It’s a long shot, for sure, especially at Duke. Who knows? If I’ve still got it by then, and Coach K wants to give me a shot, who knows? I may end up trying it.”

Leonard’s first priority will be to lead David Cutcliffe’s football team to victories, however.

“I like to win,” he said. “I will win. I’m a competitor. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I don’t really care about anything else. I want to win and do it the best way I can. That’s all I got.