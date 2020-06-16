BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Named Male Athlete of Year

ShawnKrest

Duke 2021 quarterback recruit Riley Leonard picked up an honor recently. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound three-star from Fairhope, Alabama was named the Edward Jones/AL.com Coastal Male Athlete of the Year.

Leonard had more than 1,200 passing yards last season on 59 percent passing accuracy. He also ran for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns at led Fairhope to the state playoffs. He also starred in basketball, picking up several mid-major offers in that sport and leading his high school team to the state’s final four. He was named to the all-tournament team and was a first-team All-State player and finalist for Player of the Year.

Leonard also ran track for his school, although this year’s season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

His multi-sport prowess helped him catch the attention of major college football programs.

“Having a basketball tape (helped),” he told Blue Devil Country. “Actually, most of the football coaches that texted me said they saw my basketball tape first, and they were impressed with that.”

Leonard joked that he might consider walking on for Duke’s basketball team after football season.

“If Coach Cut lets me, maybe my sophomore year, once I get to know football and get to know the offense,” he said. “It’s a long shot, for sure, especially at Duke. Who knows? If I’ve still got it by then, and Coach K wants to give me a shot, who knows? I may end up trying it.”

Leonard’s first priority will be to lead David Cutcliffe’s football team to victories, however.

“I like to win,” he said. “I will win. I’m a competitor. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I don’t really care about anything else. I want to win and do it the best way I can. That’s all I got.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine and five Blue Devils were named to the preseason All-ACC team, led by first team kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

ShawnKrest

Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

Duke signee Evan Carter was drafted by the Rangers and will bypass college to play in the pros. Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis wasn't drafted but signed with the Cubs

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful protest march in support of justice for black communities. Moore had the full support of current and former Blue Devils, and Coach K called to tell him he was proud.

ShawnKrest

Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

Duke released its roster for next season, giving us a look at the jersey numbers the newest Blue Devils will be wearing in 2020-21.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

Duke junior defensive end Chris Rumph II became the first Blue Devil since Joe Giles-Harris in 2017 to be named to a Walter Camp Foundation All-American team when he was chosen to the preseason second team.

ShawnKrest

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest