SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

Eleven of Duke’s 12 commits in the class of 2021 have been named candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American.

We’ll take a closer look at each of those candidates over the next few weeks. Next up is the one of two wide receivers in Duke’s class: Trent Broadnax.

Broadnax is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and a member of Savannah (Georgia) Benedictine Military School’s football team. He committed to Duke in April.

Here’s what SI All-American had to say about Broadnax’s frame: “Thin lower body. Lean upper body. Room for more weight.”

SI All-American’s evaluation also looked at Broadnax’s athleticism: “Changes speeds well. Shifty. As fluid and natural a runner as there is in the country. Tremendous balance when cutting. Always seemingly under control. Broadnax has good hand-eye coordination. Not a true burner, but good second gear.”

Here’s the commentary on his instincts at receiver: “Broadnax transitions into his breaks naturally; smooth. Knows when to turn on the speed or juke a defender. Plays under control, but aggressive.”

And his polish: “When Broadnax goes one-on-one with the ball in his hands, he makes defenders miss. Quick and smooth transitions within his routes. Catches the football away from his body.“

The bottom line on Broadnax, according to the SIAA evaluation: “Broadnax makes plays after the catch with his quick and fluid running motion. He can change direction without losing much speed. An athlete with room to fill out his frame, Broadnax will continue to improve his overall game.”

