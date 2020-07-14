SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Riley Leonard Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Riley Leonard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Fairhope (Ala.) Fairhope
Committed to: Duke
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall, lanky build, Ideal frame with a lot of room to put on more weight. 

Athleticism: Good speed, and even better quickness. He shows this on the football field as a quarterback/wide receiver, and on the basketball court as a 20 ppg scorer. Has talent extending the play outside the pocket along with making people miss in the open field with his vision and agility. 

Instincts: Has a good feel for pressure in the pocket, he knows when to maneuver through the rush keeping his eyes downfield and when to take off and run. Made a lot of big plays in the read-option game. Decisive with his throws and decision-making. 

Polish: A natural thrower with good touch on his passes, throws the ball with good anticipation especially under fire. Could stand to improve his throwing power, but this will likely come as he puts on weight and strength. 

Bottom Line: Leonard is a multi-sport star who has got all the tools to become a great dual-threat quarterback at the next level. With some more time spent in the weight room and polishing his skills he could have the ability to compete at an early age in the Power Five.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American