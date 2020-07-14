SI All-American Candidate Riley Leonard Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Riley Leonard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Fairhope (Ala.) Fairhope

Committed to: Duke

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall, lanky build, Ideal frame with a lot of room to put on more weight.

Athleticism: Good speed, and even better quickness. He shows this on the football field as a quarterback/wide receiver, and on the basketball court as a 20 ppg scorer. Has talent extending the play outside the pocket along with making people miss in the open field with his vision and agility.

Instincts: Has a good feel for pressure in the pocket, he knows when to maneuver through the rush keeping his eyes downfield and when to take off and run. Made a lot of big plays in the read-option game. Decisive with his throws and decision-making.

Polish: A natural thrower with good touch on his passes, throws the ball with good anticipation especially under fire. Could stand to improve his throwing power, but this will likely come as he puts on weight and strength.

Bottom Line: Leonard is a multi-sport star who has got all the tools to become a great dual-threat quarterback at the next level. With some more time spent in the weight room and polishing his skills he could have the ability to compete at an early age in the Power Five.