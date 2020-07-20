SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Almarion Crim

Eleven of Duke’s 12 commits in the class of 2021 have been named candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American.

We’ll take a closer look at each of those candidates over the next few weeks. Next up is the second offensive lineman to choose the Blue Devils in this recruiting cycle: Alabama tackle Almarion Crim.

Leonard is 6-foot-3, 285 pounds and a member of Adamsville (Alabama) Minor High’s football team. He committed to Duke in late June.

Here’s what SI All-American had to say about Crim’s frame: “Wide shoulders with decent arm length. Loose torso and midsection with big hips, thighs and bubble.”

SI All-American’s evaluation also looked at Crim’s athleticism: “Fair bend in his stance. Gets out with urgency and quickness at the snap to engage in a hurry. Shows good short-area athleticism to adjust and hit moving targets. Capable of pulling, leading through alleys and matching linebackers on the second level. Strong pop at the point and can sustain and steer targets.”

Crim projects as a guard in college, according to SIAA. Here’s the commentary on his instincts for the line: “Good vision to locate targets when leading runners. Has a solid jump set to stymie pass-rushers at the snap and turn rep into phone booth brawl. Decent vertical pass-set to mix timing and gets a solid punch with his inside hand on the edge. Solid feel in screen game to adjust in space before getting a fit on moving targets.”

And his polish: “Plays left tackle currently and performs man/gap scheme concepts via leads. Also used as the pin player on pin and pulls, along with fold concepts. Needs improve hand-placement accuracy and consistency, as he tends to wrap and wrestle at the point. Likely suited to kick inside to guard due to frame and skill set.”

The bottom line on Crim, according to the SIAA evaluation: “Crim is an offensive lineman with solid toughness and flashes solid athleticism. He can get out and hit moving targets in space, and also fights to mirror rushers in pass protection. Crim is suited best to play guard at the college level in an offense that features man/gap scheme blocking concepts in its run game.”

We’ll continue posting evaluations of the SIAA candidates Duke has landed in the class of 2021. If you missed any previously published scouting reports, they are below:

