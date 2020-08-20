SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Top 10 RB Brendon Barrow Has Duke in Final Four

ShawnKrest

Duke might have the answer to its 2021 running back search. Brendon Barrow, who is No. 8 in the SI All-American rankings for the position, has narrowed his college search to four, and the Blue Devils made the cut.

The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International standout has spent the offseason adding muscle to his 185-pound frame, he told SI. The additional bulk has not slowed him down. He turned in a 4.4 40 time and a 4.0 shuttle run last offseason.

"I'm down to four, Stanford, Northwestern, Duke and Rutgers," he said. "Stanford, it's a dream school. Academics, top notch. Football, top notch. The opportunities you get from Stanford are next to none. Northwestern kind of gives me that same exact opportunity, there's not much difference, I can get all the same things there. Duke is another amazing opportunity in academics, I feel like the coaches can really get me prepared for the NFL with their pro-style offense. Rutgers, I love how they're building something. I'm seeing it being created and I kind of believe in their process.”

While many states have called off fall sports, Clearwater Academy International is preparing to play. Barrow told SI he’d like to make his commitment before the start of his season.

"The quarantine, not being able to visit, that was a big thing," he said. "I'm a people person, I like interacting with people but right now it's about relationships with the schools, the players and maybe recruits when somebody else commits. It's been really hard for me but it's definitely getting down to crunch time. I want to go into the season with a spot secured, just in case something happens, God forbid."

One quote that might give Duke coaches hope—Barrow echoed one of the Blue Devils’ key messages to potential recruits.

"Just making sure I have a family spot that helps me, not for the next four years, but for the next 40," he said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on His Role on the NABC Advisory Committee

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. is one of 11 players chosen as the first ever players advisory committee for the NABC. He says he hopes to have input with the coaches organization on every area of the college basketball experience.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Impressed With Level of Competition in Duke Camp

It's still early, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe likes what he sees from his players in camp. There is competition across the board, and the players reported in shape, which has the team ahead of schedule

ShawnKrest

Devery Hamilton: Everything Happens For a Reason

Duke grad transfer Devery Hamilton had last season cut short by injury. He's thankful to be back on the field, and he's thankful that he left Stanford and the Pac-12, moving to Duke, and a conference that's still playing fall football

ShawnKrest

Duke's Devery Hamilton: Happy to Be Back at Tackle

Devery Hamilton is a graduate transfer from Stanford, where he played everywhere on the line except center. He's happy to be on a Duke line that combines experience and youth, and he's thrilled to be back at tackle

ShawnKrest

Duke in NBA Update: Jayson Tatum Scores 32 in Playoff Opener

The NBA Playoffs opened, and Jayson Tatum led the way with a career high 32 points. Lance Thomas also had a big day, making his postseason debut after nine years and 399 regular season games.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Named to NABC Advisory Committee

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was one of 11 players named to the first-ever NABC Player Development Coalition. The group will give feedback to the national coaches organization on issues related to the sport

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Running Back Roman Hemby

Duke continues to search for a 2021 running back commitment, after Bel Air, Maryland's Roman Hemby chose Maryland over Duke. The Blue Devils had made Hemby's final six.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Named to List of Women's Basketball's Most Influential

New Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson was named to a list of the most influential people in women's basketball. Despite having just a month on the job, she was one of six ACC coaches named to the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Our Leadership Needs to Step Up

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is not happy with the different power conferences taking different approaches to the fall. He sees a lack of leadership at the top and wants someone to step up

ShawnKrest

Gary Trent Jr. Advances to NBA Playoffs, Grayson Allen Eliminated

The NBA held its first play-in for the eighth seed in the West, and Gary Trent helped lead Portland past Grayson Allen's Memphis to secure a matchup against Quinn Cook and the Lakers

ShawnKrest