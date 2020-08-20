Top 10 RB Brendon Barrow Has Duke in Final Four

Duke might have the answer to its 2021 running back search. Brendon Barrow, who is No. 8 in the SI All-American rankings for the position, has narrowed his college search to four, and the Blue Devils made the cut.

The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International standout has spent the offseason adding muscle to his 185-pound frame, he told SI. The additional bulk has not slowed him down. He turned in a 4.4 40 time and a 4.0 shuttle run last offseason.

"I'm down to four, Stanford, Northwestern, Duke and Rutgers," he said. "Stanford, it's a dream school. Academics, top notch. Football, top notch. The opportunities you get from Stanford are next to none. Northwestern kind of gives me that same exact opportunity, there's not much difference, I can get all the same things there. Duke is another amazing opportunity in academics, I feel like the coaches can really get me prepared for the NFL with their pro-style offense. Rutgers, I love how they're building something. I'm seeing it being created and I kind of believe in their process.”

While many states have called off fall sports, Clearwater Academy International is preparing to play. Barrow told SI he’d like to make his commitment before the start of his season.

"The quarantine, not being able to visit, that was a big thing," he said. "I'm a people person, I like interacting with people but right now it's about relationships with the schools, the players and maybe recruits when somebody else commits. It's been really hard for me but it's definitely getting down to crunch time. I want to go into the season with a spot secured, just in case something happens, God forbid."

One quote that might give Duke coaches hope—Barrow echoed one of the Blue Devils’ key messages to potential recruits.

"Just making sure I have a family spot that helps me, not for the next four years, but for the next 40," he said.