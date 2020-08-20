No. 8 RB Prospect Brendon Barrow Closing in on Verbal Commitment

Bigger, stronger, faster is a typical offseason mantra for football players at every level.

For the college football recruiting class of 2021, some of whom haven't seen the field in 10 months, the gains can become publicly apparent as the sport returns to action at the prep level this week.

Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Brendon Barrow appears to have taken advantage of the extra time 'off' in pushing his slender frame up to 185 pounds. The compact, muscular running back known for 4.4 speed and a 4.0 shuttle run last offseason -- is now more physically equipped to carry the load at 185 pounds ahead of his senior season.

Before the 2020 season kicks off for the Knights in September, the speedy Barrow is likely to be a verbally committed prospect. It may have happened sooner if it was any semblance of a normal recruiting offseason.

"The quarantine, not being able to visit, that was a big thing," he said. "I'm a people person, I like interacting with people but right now it's about relationships with the schools, the players and maybe recruits when somebody else commits.

"It's been really hard for me but it's definitely getting down to crunch time. I want to go into the season with a spot secured, just in case something happens, God forbid."

Barrow is set to pick between a quarter of Power 5 programs spanning the country.

"I'm down to four, Stanford, Northwestern, Duke and Rutgers," he said. "Stanford, it's a dream school. Academics, top notch. Football, top notch. The opportunities you get from Stanford are next to none.

"Northwestern kind of gives me that same exact opportunity, there's not much difference, I can get all the same things there."

Similar praise sat with opinion on the Blue Devils and Scarlet Knights.

"Duke is another amazing opportunity in academics, I feel like the coaches can really get me prepared for the NFL with their pro-style offense," Barrow said. "Rutgers, I love how they're building something. I'm seeing it being created and I kind of believe in their process.

"Albert (Reese) called me right before he committed, the morning of, to see why it was the best option for him."

Key criteria between the four options has been projected through technology since COVID-19 has virtually shut down in-person recruiting dating back to March.

"Just making sure that I have a spot as a student first," he said. "Also the family. God forbid if football doesn't work out for part of the four years, what else would I do?

"Just making sure I have a family spot that helps me, not for the next four years, but for the next 40."

Barrow ran for more than 1,000 yards on just 91 carries in 2019. He also factored into the passing game.

