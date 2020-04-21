BlueDevilCountry
Updated NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Pizza Be Shown?

ShawnKrest

There aren't expected to be any Blue Devils taken in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, unlike last season.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to watch: To see which NFL teams help themselves and which struggle with the pandemic-disrupted draft process.

And, of course, another reason to watch is to participate in prop bets on the NFL Draft broadcast.

The folks at BetOnline have expanded and updated their Draft Prop Bets. Here are the latest odds:

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 1/1

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Mom has seen her odds improve from the April 7 first look. She was originally 5/4 and has improved to even money.

Will the No. 1 overall pick cry?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will there be a trade in the top 10 picks?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +500 (5/1)

Total Draft Day Round 1 trades

Over/Under 5½

Will any team not get pick in on time?

Yes +110 11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will NFL Draft be hacked?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Twitter account of draftee be hacked?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will draft spot be moved back due to missing a pick?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total different draft eligible players will we see during first round

Over/Under 38½

How many draftees will be seen in a tie?

Over/Under 20½

How many draftees will have glasses on?

Over/Under 10½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Both of the drinking props have seen significant movement toward "Yes". The odds of a draftee shown drinking beer  were originally +2000 (7/1). Champagne was originally +600 (6/1).

Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will ESPN mention that Andrew Thomas played in HS band?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -225 (4/9)

Will ESPN mention that Jake Fromm played in LLWS?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will ESPN say "Swahili" when talking about Jeff Okudah?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

