Stunned by UNC, Duke's Tournament Outlook Remains Strong

In a highly competitive rivalry game between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke controlled the action for most of the night in a hostile environment. However, after trailing for the majority of the game, North Carolina stunned the Blue Devils when Seth Trimble drilled a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Tar Heels a three-point lead and sealing the win.

After a slow start through the first ten minutes of the opening half, Cameron Boozer scored his first basket to help Duke build a nine-point lead. Boozer continued to find his rhythm, finishing the first half with nine points before taking over in the second half with 15 more. He led the Blue Devils with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr, who led Duke with 10 first-half points, struggled to maintain his aggression after halftime. He attempted just two shots in the second half and finished with only three points. Isaiah Evans also had a tough offensive night, scoring 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Patrick Ngongba faced early foul trouble, picking up three fouls in the first half before eventually fouling out. His absence down low gave North Carolina a significant advantage in the paint during critical stretches of the game.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson came out firing in the first half, scoring 17 points. While he added only six points in the second half, his presence drew defensive attention and helped create open looks for his teammates down the stretch.

Duke Bracketology Prediction

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

With the loss, Duke falls to 21–2 overall and suffers its first ACC loss, moving to 10–1 in conference play. Despite the setback, Duke’s position in the NCAA Tournament picture remains strong. Rivals’ James Fletcher still believes the Blue Devils belong on the No. 1 seed line.

With Illinois and UConn also suffering losses, Duke may not drop in the AP rankings and is expected to remain a projected No. 1 seed.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after dunking during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“Duke remains on the 1-seed line despite taking a loss against North Carolina, as much due to the losses by UConn and Illinois than anything else,” Fletcher wrote. “The Blue Devils now look to regain footing against Pittsburgh in ACC play.”

While this loss stings , Duke’s long-term outlook remains unchanged. The Blue Devils proved they can control a hostile environment, and with Cameron Boozer continuing to play at an elite level, the focus now shifts to response rather than result. As Duke prepares to face Pittsburgh, how the Blue Devils rebound may matter more than the heartbreaking finish in Chapel Hill.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.