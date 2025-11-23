Former Duke Star Makes Program Proud With Huge NBA Performance
The Duke Blue Devils Basketball Program is one of the best, if not the best, College Basketball programs in the country. They are always bringing in the best recruits and not only making them great college basketball players, but helping them transition their game into the NBA is something they teach as much as they can.
They help develop, and we have been seeing that a lot throughout the years. It comes as no surprise that they are one of the best years in and year out.
Duke's latest star in the NBA was drafted No. 1 overall this past summer and is off to a fast and good start with his NBA team. That is former Duke great freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg is now a Dallas Maverick, and his showing why they took him with the first overall pick.
His game is transitioning well to the NBA as he is continuing to develop at the highest level. Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils last season to the Final Four and was the best player in College Basketball.
Cooper Flagg Latest NBA Game
"Former Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg had a career night in the Dallas Mavericks' 118-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Nov. 21 in the NBA Cup," said Anna Snyder of the Fayetteville Observer.
Flagg posted 29 points with seven rebounds and five assists for his best performance in the league after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Mavs in the 2025 NBA Draft. He helped the Mavs overcome a 14-point halftime deficit with 21 of his points coming in the second half on 8-of-9 shooting.
He was up against former Montverde teammate and now-New Orleans center Derik Queen, evening the NBA series between the two at one game a piece with the win.
Prior to Friday night, Flagg had posted 26 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Nov. 10 and 21 in a 138-133 overtime win against Portland on Nov. 15. At Duke, Flagg posted a career-high 42 vs. Notre Dame and had 30 against Arizona in Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The 18-year-old is averaging 16.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Mavs are 5-12 to start the 2025-26 season.
Flagg has been the No. 1 option for the Mavs in many of their games this season. Flagg has also had to take the lead of the team on the court early on because of all the injuries his team is dealing with.
