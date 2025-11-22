Reviewing Duke's Recent Rivalry History Against North Carolina
Duke and North Carolina are both still searching for bowl eligibility deep into November. This season has not turned out how either side would have hoped, despite bringing in a host of transfers on both sides and a Super Bowl-winning coach on one end of the rivalry.
Now, Manny Diaz, who used to take visits to New England Patriots camps, will attempt to take down Bill Belichick to pull off a rare retention of the Victory Bell for the Blue Devils.
This rivalry series has been historically one-sided in favor of the Tar Heels, who lead the all-time series, 65-39-4. However, Duke won the last matchup in Durham, 21-20. After trailing 20-0 late in the third quarter, the Blue Devils rallied with three unanswered touchdowns to win the game, sealed by a 20-yard Peyton Jones touchdown run.
That win snapped a 5-game winning streak in the series for UNC. Duke has not won consecutive games in the rivalry since winning three in a row from 2016-2018.
Now, the Blue Devils have a good shot to start a new streak. Despite a 5-5 record, the Blue Devils have a much more explosive offense that could simply run away from the Tar Heels. North Carolina, sitting at 4-6, needs to win out to make the postseason, so there is some extra incentive.
Chapel Hill has been a tough place for Duke to walk into and take over. The Blue Devils last road win in the series came in 2017 by a 27-17 score with former quarterback Daniel Jones leading the way. Former Duke defensive back Bryon Fields Jr. intercepted a pass from UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is now an NFL linebacker, and returned it 61 yards for a pick-six to seal the game.
Since then, Duke has lost the previous three matchups in Chapel Hill, two of which came in close fashion. In 2019, with the Blue Devils trailing 20-17 in the final seconds and the ball inside the 5-yard line, Duke could have kicked a field goal to tie the game.
Instead, Duke went with a trick play, having tailback Deon Jackson throw a pop-pass over the goal line. Unfortunately, the pass was intercepted by Surratt, now playing linebacker, ending the game.
Duke also fell in a double-overtime shootout in 2023, 47-45. Duke quarterback Grayson Loftis and UNC quarterback Drake Maye dueled back and forth all night long. On a two-point conversion try, Loftis delivered a strike to receiver Jalon Calhoun in the back of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete to end the game.
The Blue Devils don't have a ton of good memories in Chapel Hill, but this week should be different. North Carolina's defense has been decent, but Duke can make this a track meet offensively, and the Tar Heels do not have the ability to keep up with that.
We'll find out if Darian Mensah can help the Blue Devils overcome their demons in this rivalry on Saturday and keep the Victory Bell where it belongs.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.