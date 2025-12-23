Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks had opposite results on Monday night.
The Nuggets got back on track with a blowout win over the Jazz, covering as -20.5 favorites, while the Mavericks couldn't cover as +4 underdogs in New Orleans. Denver will be looking for revenge after losing to the Mavericks as an -11 home favorite to start December. With both teams on a back-to-back, we could see some players limited or out for this one.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets -6.5 (-112)
- Mavericks +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -265
- Mavericks: +215
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock
- Nuggets record: 21-7
- Mavericks record: 11-19
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Christian Braun – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Brandon Williams – questionable
- Max Christie – questionable
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dante Exum – out
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Mavericks small forward Naji Marshall has been shooting the ball well as of late. He may be only averaging 13.3 points per game, but that number is dragged down by a slow start to the season.
After averaging 11.6 points in 26.4 minutes through his first 19 games, Marshall has seen an uptick in usage with 31.8 minutes per game and 16.3 points per contest in his last 11, including 10 straight starts.
Marshall has at least 15 points in all but one of those past 11 games, going over 13.5 points in each of his last eight contests. That one outlier was in Denver, but home court should help the forward get back on track tonight.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets won’t be taking the Mavericks lightly after losing by 10 as -11 favorites earlier this month. They’ve won seven of eight games since then, including a blowout win last night over the Jazz.
Denver has been able to win big in some of their recent games, including victories by at least nine points in three of its last four road games.
I’ll take Denver to use its depth to pull away in Dallas in a revenge spot tonight.
Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-112)
