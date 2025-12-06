How Duke Could Change the Whole ACC

The Duke Blue Devils are in the ACC Championship game today and are looking to pull off a massive upset. This is a Duke team that was not even supposed to be here right now, and here they are. They are a team that wanted to be in this game and have talked about playing in these types of games since the offseason started, and at the beginning of the season, they got their opportunity.

This Duke team faced a lot of setbacks throughout the season. They did not have the start of the season they wanted to, but they did not give up or give in. That was the easy thing to do because they were not winning at first. But then got into conference play, and that all changed.

They got some important wins and when on a little winning streak. But then adversity hit once again, with a couple of losses. But they still were able to work things out and got back in the mix.

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the final week, they handled their business and won their game, and were not worried about the results of the other games because that was not in their control. But at the end of last week, they got the results they wanted and now find themselves a win away from taking the ACC over.

Duke Changing the ACC?

"Many of the coaches and ADs who spoke with ESPN praised Phillips' efforts to modernize the conference but said the culture that led the ACC to fall behind in the past remains embedded into the league's DNA for too many schools," said David Hale of ESPN.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the second quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"For all of Phillips' efforts to push the ACC toward a more aggressive plan of action, he works for university presidents, who've too often been out of step with the modern college football landscape, according to nearly everyone who spoke with ESPN.

The league's cultural identity as a basketball conference was a common complaint among coaches and ADs who spoke with ESPN, and an ingrained philosophy of doing more with less convinced even bigger schools that investment wasn't necessary. After all, if Frank Beamer, Bobby Bowden, and a host of Miami coaches had won big without throwing millions of dollars at players and building massive football operations buildings, why couldn't the new cast of coaches?

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) catches the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) for a touchdown in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"The ACC's three biggest brands -- Clemson, Miami, and Florida State -- each won at least eight games in 2013, 2015, and 2016. Since then, there has not been a single year in which they all finished with eight or more wins. It's a problem Phillips has often noted. If the signature teams don't win, the storylines move elsewhere."

"Unlike the rise of programs like Indiana and Vanderbilt, when teams like SMU or Virginia have success, the national perspective often suggests it's the result of a down league, because the ACC's signature brands haven't met expectations."

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE