Former Duke Basketball Forward Drains Dramatic Buzzer-Beater

Mark Mitchell, who began his collegiate career as a member of Jon Scheyer's first two Duke basketball squads, entered the Missouri Tigers' Saturday home bout against the Oklahoma Sooners with only seven 3-point makes this season. But his eighth splash from downtown arrived as the game-winning variety in overtime.

With the Tigers (14-6, 4-3 SEC) trailing the underdog Sooners (11-9, 1-6 SEC) by two at 87-85 and only 4.8 seconds left on the clock, the 22-year-old forward from Kansas City, Kan., caught the inbound pass and took the ball the length of the floor before pulling up from deep near the top of the key. His swish at the buzzer caused Mizzou Arena to erupt in celebration over the 88-87 victory:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?



Two buzzers for the price of one@Mark_mitchell25 // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ShIntNM3Gc — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 24, 2026

And as Made for March noted on social media afterward, Mitchell's clutch bucket "may have just saved Missouri's NCAA Tournament hopes" in a late-January battle that the Tigers "really could not afford to lose."

Mitchell finished the contest with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to go along with his team-high four assists, helping to ensure Missouri snapped its two-game losing streak. He shot 7-for-14 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 10-for-12 at the foul line across his team-high 41 minutes on the court.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners center Kirill Elatontsev (15) and guard Nijel Pack (9) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mark Mitchell Enjoying Career-Best Season Averages

Drawing a start in all but one of the 68 games he played as a piece to the Duke basketball equation in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Mark Mitchell averaged a combined 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils after arriving in Durham as a five-star recruit and McDonald's All American out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.).

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with center Kyle Filipowski (30) and forward Mark Mitchell (25) in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last season, his first with the Missouri Tigers, Mitchell posted 13.9 points, 4.7 boards, and 1.9 dimes per outing.

Now as a senior, he's averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from 3-point range, and 68.4 percent at the charity stripe under fourth-year Tigers head coach Dennis Gates. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder's points and assists mark career highs.

