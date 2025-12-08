Jon Scheyer Explains Decision to Redshirt One Duke Basketball Rookie

Duke basketball enjoys an impressive nine-man rotation. Moreover, there are three seniors with considerable experience at the end of the bench in Cameron Sheffield, Jack Scott, and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu.

With all of the above pieces in mind, foreseeable in-game needs did not include much playing time for Sebastian Wilkins, a four-star wing from Boston, Mass., who reclassified from the 2026 to 2025 recruiting cycle back in the spring when he officially pledged allegiance to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) shoots a three pointer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball Social Media Team Spotlights Sebastian Wilkins

During Jon Scheyer's presser following Duke's home opener in early November, the fourth-year head coach revealed that the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Sebastian Wilkins would redshirt.

Then, in the latest "Duke Blue Planet" episode released late last week, Scheyer and Wilkins detailed the thought process behind the decision for him to remain sidelined this season while preparing for what will be his redshirt freshman campaign in 2026-27. Plus, fellow freshmen Cameron Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia chimed in on how the promising talent contributes behind the scenes:

SCHEYER: "Sebastian could still be in high school this year...We had a conversation in the fall and said, 'Look, believe in you, believe in the opportunity going forward, but for your development, I want you to know that [redshirting] is an option for you.' And I want him to own it, whatever he felt. And ultimately, he decided that would be what's best together...He's been getting better every single day. He guards Cam Boozer in practice. He goes at that those guys...So, you get to save a year, focus on his growth, focus on his development, where he can be even better for us next year."

WILKINS: "Coming in here, I didn't expect to redshirt. But things happen. It was really just talking to the coaches...I talked to my family members, and we all thought this is is best — so, just knowing where I'm at right now and where I can really potentially get to and just seeing the work I need to put in."

BOOZER: "Even though he's redshirting, he makes a huge impact. You know, everyone has their own path, and that's competely OK. In practice, he's been a huge part of getting us ready for games. He's been huge for us and, I think, just the competitive edge he adds to our practice."

KHAMENIA: "His energy doesn't waver any day of the week, Monday through Sunday. He's super upbeat. He brings us phenomenal vibes...I mean, yeah, he just brings joy to the locker room, stays the same every single day. And yeah, he's just a super great guy to be around. I'm lucky to have him as my roommate at the dorm."

Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard/forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate during a college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee and Duke on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win-streaking Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) sit No. 2 overall in the latest NCAA NET Rankings following their 66-60 road victory over the previously unbeaten Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a home bout against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN). Duke and Lipscomb square off in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

