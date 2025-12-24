Jon Scheyer Watches Potential Duke Basketball Pledge Put on Show

There's no doubt that coveted five-star prospect Jordan Smith Jr., who plays for a Duke basketball pipeline in the Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Panthers remain at the center of Jon Scheyer & Co.'s radar in Durham.

RELATED: Prime Blue Devil Target Jordan Smith Jr. Reveals Timeline

On Tuesday night, perhaps in an attempt to signal a pure family feel to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound combo guard, Scheyer posted up courtside alongside his own father, Jim, to check out Smith in title-bout action at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

Jon Scheyer is in to watch uncommitted 5⭐️ Jordan Smith (No. 3 SC Next 100) at the City of Palms Championship 👀🔥



Live on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/GTLp1gU0jH — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 24, 2025

And Jordan Smith Jr., down to a final six in his recruitment but still probably over a month from announcing a winner, did not disappoint whatsoever.

After delivering one impressive show after another at the top-shelf prep event this week, Smith played all 32 minutes in the Panthers' 57-53 championship victory over the Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) Crusaders. The ultra-competitive muscleman secured the MVP hardware by adding to his previous loaded box scores with the following stat line: 31 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals.

He shot 9-for-18 from the field, 2-for-6 from three, and 11-for-15 at the foul line. Plus, it's worth noting that 11 of the combined 19 fouls throughout the game were drawn by Smith, more than making up for the fact that he committed five turnovers in the contest.

Final stat line from 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. tonight in @PVIHoops win over Archbishop Stepinac:



31 PTS

6 REBS

2 ASTS

4 STLS

9-18 FG

2-6 3PT

11-15 FT



Smith Jr. was named the MVP of the @CityOfPalmsBKB, averaging 31.3PPG in the four games. Extremely impressive performance. https://t.co/3B0cUoIMIM pic.twitter.com/RgIptieW2Y — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 24, 2025

As things stand, Smith checks in at No. 2 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His top six consists of the Duke Blue Devils, Georgetown Hoyas, Arkansas Razorbacks, Syracuse Orange, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. and Paul VI have been crowned Geico City of Palms CHAMPIONS! 🏆🌴 pic.twitter.com/Y4tN1YPQQh — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) December 24, 2025

Smith is one of two undecided backcourt treasures on the Blue Devils' wishlist in the cycle, along with Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., who ranks No. 12 overall and is set to reveal his decision on Tuesday.

Paul VI Catholic has already produced four Duke basketball talents this decade: Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, and a pair of current Blue Devil sophomores in Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) slaps hand with head coach Jon Scheyer after fouling out of the game during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his staff enjoy a three-deep 2026 haul that features two five-star forwards and stacks up at No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.