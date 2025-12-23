Prime Duke Basketball Target Jordan Smith Jr. Reveals Timeline

While shining at the annual City of Palms Classic prep showcase in Fort Myers, Fla., this week, potential Duke basketball recruiting prize Jordan Smith Jr. took a few minutes out of his time to update his recruitment to media members on hand at the event.

And it sounds like the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) combo guard, who has posted multiple 30-point outings in the tournament, is still a ways off from announcing his college choice.

In fact, Smith plans to hold off until at least February, perhaps even waiting until as late as April, before deciding on a winner. Evidently, he wants to see how all of the programs that are still pursuing him wind up performing when the 2025-26 college hoops season nears its homestretch.

5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. drops 26 points in the second half to secure a W vs. Principia, sending Paul VI to the GEICO @CityOfPalmsBKB title game 🔥👀



-34 points

-7 3PT FGM



No. 3 ranked recruit in the 2026 SC Next 100 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DHnApGxrkl — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) December 23, 2025

Furthermore, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star silenced any talk of an outright leader for his services. Smith added that, despite rumors to the contrary on social media, he hasn't cut his list of finalists beyond the top six he named back in early August: the Duke Blue Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, Syracuse Orange, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgetown Hoyas.

Scouting Report on Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Jordan Smith Jr.

At No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Jordan Smith Jr. could become the highest-ranked piece in what already stands as a three-deep Duke basketball recruiting haul, which features two five-stars and stacks up at No. 5 in the country.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There may not be a player in high school basketball who impacts winning in more ways or with the same consistency as Jordan Smith," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in his assessment of the hardnosed sensation. "[He] has terrific physical tools and even better competitive intangibles that allow him to change the game on both ends of the floor...Physically, he’s long and powerful with a 6-foot-8.5-inch wingspan and chiseled physique."

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts, who have hosted Smith a few times over the past 14 months, also remain in contention for a premier 2026 point guard in Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star Deron Rippey Jr., set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET.

