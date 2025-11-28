Jonathan Brewer Nominated For Prestigious Coaching Award
Duke's offense has been explosive all season long, despite some recent miscues. The Blue Devils clinched bowl eligibility last week against rival North Carolina with a strong running game and some timely plays from the defense as well.
Still, Duke has lived as an aggressive offense through the air this season. When Manny Diaz rounded up the troops through the transfer portal, that seemed to be the mindset he wanted this team to have.
Despite a 6-5 record, the Blue Devils have done just that. Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, both of whom came to Durham out of the portal, have formed a dynamic connection that has led the Duke passing attack.
Anderson Castle has been a force on the ground as the power back, scoring nine touchdowns this season.
Duke owes a lot to its experienced offensive coordinator for the team's aggression and success. Now, the nation is recognizing his work.
Jonathan Brewer Nominated For Broyles Award
Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has guided the Blue Devils to 33.3 points per game this season, sixth in the ACC. Much of that production has come through the air, where the Blue Devils lead the conference with 291.3 yards per game and are second-best with 26 touchdowns.
Brewer's reliance on his sophomore quarterback has made him one of the best under center in the country. Mensah ranks sixth nationally with 3,182 passing yards, fifth with 26 passing touchdowns and 33rd averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.
The Duke offense has seen a sharp increase in production with Mensah and Brewer working together. Last season, the Blue Devils averaged just 26.3 points per game (12th in ACC) and 244.3 passing yards per game (eighth in ACC).
Barkate has been a revelation at receiver after coming over from Harvard. In his lone season as a Blue Devil, Barkate has racked up 55 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns.
Duke hasn't been super efficient on the ground, but freshman running back Nate Sheppard has shined as well, with a reconstructed offensive line up front. Sheppard has taken 134 carries for 790 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brewer is one of 63 assistant coaches around the nation nominated for the award, the largest grouping ever nominated for the Broyles Award.
The Broyles Award will be voted on by former Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and legendary broadcasters. Also, fans will be allowed to vote for coaches to advance in each round of voting for the first time.
