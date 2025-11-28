Jonathan Brewer Nominated For Prestigious Coaching Award

Blue Devil Country

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Duke's offense has been explosive all season long, despite some recent miscues. The Blue Devils clinched bowl eligibility last week against rival North Carolina with a strong running game and some timely plays from the defense as well.

Still, Duke has lived as an aggressive offense through the air this season. When Manny Diaz rounded up the troops through the transfer portal, that seemed to be the mindset he wanted this team to have.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Despite a 6-5 record, the Blue Devils have done just that. Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, both of whom came to Durham out of the portal, have formed a dynamic connection that has led the Duke passing attack.

Anderson Castle has been a force on the ground as the power back, scoring nine touchdowns this season.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke owes a lot to its experienced offensive coordinator for the team's aggression and success. Now, the nation is recognizing his work.

Jonathan Brewer Nominated For Broyles Award

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has guided the Blue Devils to 33.3 points per game this season, sixth in the ACC. Much of that production has come through the air, where the Blue Devils lead the conference with 291.3 yards per game and are second-best with 26 touchdowns.

Brewer's reliance on his sophomore quarterback has made him one of the best under center in the country. Mensah ranks sixth nationally with 3,182 passing yards, fifth with 26 passing touchdowns and 33rd averaging 8.2 yards per attempt.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Duke offense has seen a sharp increase in production with Mensah and Brewer working together. Last season, the Blue Devils averaged just 26.3 points per game (12th in ACC) and 244.3 passing yards per game (eighth in ACC).

Barkate has been a revelation at receiver after coming over from Harvard. In his lone season as a Blue Devil, Barkate has racked up 55 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against The North Carolina Tarat Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke hasn't been super efficient on the ground, but freshman running back Nate Sheppard has shined as well, with a reconstructed offensive line up front. Sheppard has taken 134 carries for 790 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brewer is one of 63 assistant coaches around the nation nominated for the award, the largest grouping ever nominated for the Broyles Award.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and teammates run onto the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Broyles Award will be voted on by former Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and legendary broadcasters. Also, fans will be allowed to vote for coaches to advance in each round of voting for the first time.

