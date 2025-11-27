Three Things Duke Football Is Thankful For In 2025
Duke had high hopes for this season, but those hopes were dashed following a string of losses that have sunk the Blue Devils to a 6-5 record.
Ugly losses to Illinois and Virginia at home have highlighted some of Duke's shortcomings offensively, while the high scoring figures needed to win most games on the calendar are evidence of a defense that just never found its groove.
However, there are positive things to take from this season that Duke fans should be thankful for as the holiday season approaches. The Blue Devils are still growing as a football program on the gridiron, and Manny Diaz has the ship pointed in the right direction.
Darian Mensah
Darian Mensah has been the biggest key to Duke's success this season. After transferring over to Durham from Tulane, Mensah leads the ACC in passing yards (3,182) and passing touchdowns (26).
Diaz got in on Mensah in the transfer portal early on and was able to bring him in on a lucrative NIL deal that made national waves.
Duke was still a solid team with Maalik Murphy under center last season, but Mensah has shown how explosive the Blue Devils could be this season. He's guided Duke to 33.3 points per game this season and a historic win over Clemson on the road.
Given how much Duke's defense has continued to struggle against lesser competition, the Blue Devils have needed Mensah to turn into a superhero on the field several different times. That has caught up to Duke down the stretch, as Mensah turned in shaky performances against UConn, Virginia and North Carolina leading into rivalry week.
Still, Mensah has done a fine job taking care of the ball this season, tossing just four interceptions. The sophomore quarterback has redefined the expectations for the program, specifically from an NIL perspective. Duke has won on the basketball floor for decades behind strong recruiting and finding ways to attract talent. Maybe Mensah is the first step toward the Blue Devils doing something similar on the gridiron.
Transfer Portal
Speaking of recruiting talent, the transfer portal has provided Duke with enough depth and a wide array of playmakers who have carried much of the team's production this season.
Duke brought in nine transfers for this season, including Mensah. Not everyone got the same deal to come to Durham as the quarterback did, but many have still made their presence known.
Cooper Barkate has broken out as Duke's best receiver. The Harvard transfer quickly developed a connection with Mensah and has made 55 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season as a Blue Devil.
Jordan Larsen has been an excellent pull for the left guard spot, as well. Duke also managed to snag pieces like tight end Landen King, tailback Anderson Castle and receiver Andrel Anthony. Castle has been a leader in the locker room and a bulldog in the backfield, scoring nine touchdowns this season as the power back.
On defense, the Blue Devils pulled in nice pieces, despite the puzzle not coming together completely this season. Defensive tackle Josiah Green, safety Caleb Weaver, and linebacker and slot defender Jaiden Francois were the big additions.
Green has come on strong lately and has made 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a trio of batted balls this season. Weaver, a former walk-on at Sam Houston State, leads the team with 73 tackles, two deflections and one interception. Francois has been a jack-of-all-trades, playing inside against the run and on the edge in coverage. He has 64 tackles and one sack this season.
This era of college football is heavily reliant upon the transfer portal to build rosters. Duke clearly took that approach this season, and while the pieces had success, it wasn't enough to turn the program into a contender in the conference this season. However, the portal will be something Diaz dips into again this offseason, and his track record proves how much Duke could change from one season to the next for the better.
The ACC
The ACC has been a jumbled mess this season. Every week, it seems there is at least one upset that shakes up the conference title game picture. For a while, Duke was in the mix, despite flirting with a .500 record.
Technically, Duke could still make the conference title game, but the laundry list of things that would need to happen is so long, it's highly unlikely.
Still, call it parity or just low-level competition, it kept Duke nationally relevant. It brought more eyes on the program, which is perfect as the Blue Devils continue to try to level up.
Making the ACC title game would have made more programs take Duke seriously as a recruiting threat, but the Blue Devils couldn't get it done down the stretch. If the ACC continues to struggle next season, an influx of new talent, plus the expected return of Mensah, could mean Duke is back in the mix with a better chance next season.
Several teams in the ACC will be rebuilding rosters during the offseason, and while teams like Miami might have more resources than Duke, the circumstances place the conference contenders closer to a level playing field. That's all Duke needs to have a chance at the conference crown and a playoff spot next season.
