Why Duke Transfer Could Propel Darian Mensah's Heisman Hopes

The Duke football program proved to make a fantastic decision in last year's NCAA Transfer Portal cycle, as the program picked up former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah on a deal reported to be for two years and around $7.5 million. Not only was Mensah the Blue Devils' starter for every game in 2025, but he put together one of the most productive seasons from a Duke QB ever.

The San Luis Obispo, CA native led the Blue Devils to a 9-5 overall record, capped off with a thrilling 42-39 victory over Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, while delivering the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. Mensah led the ACC in passing yards (3,973), average passing yards per game (283.8), and passing touchdowns (34), all while tallying just six interceptions.

After it was reported that Mensah was considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, given his redshirt year left him eligible as he was three years removed from high school, Duke fans were hit with a short scare. However, Mensah quickly elected to return to Durham next season and will be in the conversation for best quarterback in the ACC.

Not only will Mensah look to deliver another stat-stuffing season that leaves him atop the conference rankings, but he'll aim to garner more attention on a national scale. After the Blue Devils' top wideout from 2025, Cooper Barkate, announced his return to Duke in 2026, Mensah had already secured his top target back for another season. However, one of the Blue Devils' new transfer additions could raise Mensah's ceiling even higher.

Duke’s Addition of Penn WR Jared Richardson Could Raise Darian Mensah’s Heisman Hopes

Barkate came to Duke in 2025 from Harvard and turned in the first 1,000-yard receiving season from a Blue Devil since Jamison Crowder in 2014. The Blue Devils recently added a new weapon for Mensah in Jared Richardson from Penn, and he could give Duke a serious one-two punch at the receiver spot.

Richarson is coming off a senior season with the Quakers where he became the first Penn player since Justin Watson in 2017 to earn First Team All-American honors. The Blakeslee, PA native led the Ivy League receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2025, while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033).

The 6'2", 215-pound receiver has tallied 193 catches for 2,505 yards and 27 touchdowns throughout his career, while averaging 13.0 yards per catch in that span.

The last time Duke brought in a receiver from the Ivy League, it went pretty well. Now enter in an explosive playmaker like Richardson, mix that with an elite deep thrower like Mensah, and an electrifying offense looks like the product.

Manny Diaz and his staff have lost Andrel Anthony and Sahmir Hagans, two of their top four receivers from 2025. But if the Blue Devils can bring back Que'Sean Brown along with Barkate and Richardson, they will have one of the scariest air attacks in the conference, and Mensah could be poised for a true Heisman campaign.

