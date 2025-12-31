Key Player for Duke Heading into ACC play

The Duke Blue Devils are opening up ACC play today against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Blue Devils are coming off another long lay off and the last time they had one, they did not have the best games. Duke is also coming off their first loss of the season.

One thing we are going to look closely at is how this Duke team responds after taking their first loss of the season. This is going to be one of the most important games for Duke in the ACC this season.

Yes, it is only the first one, but this team wants to win the ACC again, and these are the games you need to make sure you take care of business. Duke knows it best that every time they face in the ACC want to beat them and take them down. That is why Duke needs to come out today and make a statement. This is going to go a long way to show what they are going to do in the conference this season. A lot is going to play out in the ACC this season.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff are going to get their first opportunity this season to see how their team looks following a loss in which they went back to the drawing board and told them what they needed to do to get better.

This is also the first ACC game for all the talented freshmen that Duke has on this team. Those players have handled big-time games well so far this season, and this is going to be another step in what they want to accomplish this season.

Key Player to Step Up for Duke

Patrick Ngongba II has all the makings of a pivotal player who can affect the course of Duke’s season as the Blue Devils seek to repeat their ACC regular-season and tournament championship finishes from last season. “He could be a big key to the team,” teammate Caleb Foster said. “I think he’s quicker, more effective, and still learning the game.”

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guards Leon Horner (6) and Christian Anderson (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“We thought they were in zone and had called an action, and he actually called the action, and it was for him to shoot,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said, smiling. “We need to get him more touches. He’s so efficient.”

“We’ve played a heck of a schedule. Our guys have battled like crazy,” Scheyer said after the game. “Overall, I’m proud of our team for what we’ve done through 12 games.”

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

