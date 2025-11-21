MSG Trip Took Duke's Chemistry to a New Level
Coming into the season, it was going to be important for this Duke Blue Devils team to build that chemistry if they wanted to be serious contenders when it comes to the end of the season and bringing home a National Championship.
Head coach Jon Scheyer has been hard at work in making that happen. It all starts in the offseason with all the team bonding activities, and now it is coming along and continuing to be built early this season.
Earlier this week, the Blue Devils played in the State Farm Classic at the world's most famous arena, in the bright lights at Madison Square Garden in New York. This was more than just being on the big stage on Broadway and playing against a big-time opponent.
It was about building more chemistry. And that is exactly what Duke did during their time in New York. They brought it all out on the court, and you could see the fun and enjoyment this team is having playing on this team.
Duke Takes New York City Over
"The greatest players in the NBA have had their best games there," Nikolas Khamenia said following the Blue Devils' win over Indiana State on Nov. 14. "So being able to go play there in college, our fifth game, it’s going to be super exciting.”
“When I think of Madison Square Garden, I just think of Carmelo Anthony," Cameron said, "everything he has done there for that city."
"They call it Cameron North," he said. "I’m excited to experience that."
"So, heading into my first trip to the MSG, I bore a similar excitement to the players, just obviously for slightly different reasons," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer. "I took one of the earliest flights I could to get into the city, waking up at 4:30 a.m. as I wanted to make the most of my time there."
"I wandered through Times Square and up to the Rockefeller Center (where I learned the hard way the tree wasn’t lit yet). I even rode the Subway for the first time, feeling like a real New Yorker, wrapping things up at Chelsea Market before making my way back to the hotel to get ready for the game."
Duke now will look to continue their winning streak to open up the season, and they are starting to become a strong unit and one of the best, if not the best, team in the country.
