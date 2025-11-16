Duke Freshman Cameron Boozer Already Shining Brightly
The Duke Blue Devils are here and are ready to go all in and have a special season. They got off to a good start, and they are going to be one of the best teams in College Basketball this season. They are looking to bring a National Championship to the program.
Right now, they are playing like it, and the important thing is that this team is looking better each time they see the court, and that will be dangerous for any team if they continue to do that.
A championship is something that has been missing for a long time. And they will have the team to do it, and they know that. There are going to be building blocks, but they know they are going to be better as the season goes on.
Head coach Jon Scheyer does a great job of explaining what he knows this team has to do to be successful and achieve the goals they set before the start of the season. That is why he is one of the best coaches in College Basketball and continues to grow with his team.
Duke Freshman Shining
A big boost for the team has been the play of star freshman Cameron Boozer. Boozer has been great for this team early in the season. You could just see by the way he plays how special this kid is and what it means to him to play for Duke. In their latest game, he did something that already puts him in a great category with the greats of the past.
"Boozer’s 35 points for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils came in Friday night’s 100-62 victory over Indiana State," said the Associated Press.
That tied the second-most points in a game for a Duke freshman behind only Cooper Flagg’s 42 last season against Notre Dame.
- “Just his approach,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “He’s such a competitor.”
Boozer shares the 35-point freshman mark with Zion Williamson (2018-19) and Jared McCain (2023-24). Boozer’s output was one more point than Marvin Bagley III (2017-18) and J.J. Redick (2022-23) had in their first seasons with the Blue Devils.
- “When I’m focusing on the right things like defense, rebounding, pressuring the ball, the other things naturally happen,” Duke freshman Cameron Boozer said. “Just really thinking about what can I do every play.”
Boozer is looking to lead his team to the top and be there at the end of the season. That is something he is really looking forward to and growing for his game, for his team, and himself.
