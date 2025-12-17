Nate Sheppard Levels Up in CFB 26

Duke has had an unpredictable season to say the least. Despite five losses and a horrendous defense, the Blue Devils willed themselves to a conference championship.

The Blue Devils lost three non-conference games, including a blowout loss to Illinois and a rough outing against UConn. However, Manny Diaz managed to get the team back on its feet and regroup for a three-game stretch of wins at the end, including a revenge win over Virginia for the ACC crown .

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All that turmoil, and the Blue Devils still had a chance at the College Football Playoff , despite what some pundits may say.

Duke cut teams down with an explosive passing attack, led by sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah . However, the Blue Devils didn't develop a consistent rushing attack until late into the season. Still, the ground game had a breakout performer.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nate Sheppard , a true freshman, took the reins in the backfield quickly and never looked back. He got some extra touches at the end of the season, boosting the Duke offense to the conference title.

Now, Sheppard is rising in the latest update of ratings in EA College Football 26.

Nate Sheppard Up in Latest CFB 26 Ratings

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against The North Carolina Tarat Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Sheppard improved by four ratings to an 88 overall in this week's ratings update. He was previously an 84 overall running back in the Nov. 21 update.

The former three-star recruit took the lead in the backfield from seniors Anderson Castle and Jaquez Moore in the early portion of the season. He didn't enter the season with high expectations, justified by his 75 overall when the video game launched back in July.

Still, Sheppard took on a larger role and was a star in the backfield. He was second in the ACC in rushing with 962 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also added 35 catches for 266 yards and one receiving score.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After expressing his displeasure with his role after a loss late in the season to Virginia, Sheppard tallied 23 or more touches in each of the final three games, finding the end zone three times as well.

THE NATE TRAIN HAS LEFT THE STATION! pic.twitter.com/jDQN1Jq6Mv — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 5, 2025

Sheppard's newest rating is the seventh-highest among ACC running backs . Louisville tailback Isaac Brown takes the top spot with a 94 overall, third-best in the game. Sheppard is just one overall rating behind Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are expecting Sheppard to stick around in Durham for next season and participate in the team's bowl game on New Year's Eve. Duke will head west to El Paso, Texas, to take on Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl .

