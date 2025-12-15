Breaking Down Duke's Running Backs in 2025

Duke had an explosive offense in 2025, but much of that production came through the air.

Darian Mensah was a huge win for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in the transfer portal, and offensive coordinatorJonathan Brewer took full advantage of his abilities to lead the offense to high-scoring outputs.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

However, that occasionally left the run game lagging and forgotten about. A 34-17 home loss to Virginia was a low point for the rushing attack, managing just 42 yards and the game plan went against it from the start.

From then on, Duke made an effort to be more balanced in its offensive approach, culminating in an ACC title and a revenge victory over the Cavaliers.

The way the backfield shook out was surprising, given the veterans in the room. Still, Duke averaged 132.5 rushing yards per game (10th in the ACC) and 24 touchdowns (fifth). Let's take a look at the room's biggest contributors.

Nate Sheppard

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers running back Jack Stevens (37) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

A three-star true freshman unexpectedly commanded the backfield very early on in the season. After returning running back Jaquez Moore had a limited workload to start the season, Sheppard burst onto the scene with an impressive showing against NC State. He ran for 75 yards and caught a touchdown. He really broke out against Syracuse, rushing for a season-high 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Sheppard thrived in a three-down role, finishing the season with 962 yards (second in the ACC) and 10 touchdowns, while adding 266 yards and another score through the air. He got more opportunities toward the end of the season, rushing for 262 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in the final three games of the season.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils seem to have found a star back for the future, but in this era of college football with the transfer portal, holding on to him will be a challenge.

Anderson Castle

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium.

Castle transferred to Durham from Appalachian State and also had to grow into his role. After a slow start, Castle carved out a significant role as a short-yardage, goal-line back. Duke also used him frequently on third downs as an extra blocker or short pass-catcher.

The senior tailback had an outstanding season for the Blue Devils, rushing for 470 yards and 11 touchdowns and adding another 111 yards as a receiver. His physical running style was a nice change of pace from the quickness of Sheppard. Castle made a lasting impact in the Victory Bell series, racking up three touchdowns against North Carolina , including the game-winning score.

Duke will have to replace the bowling ball in the backfield this offseason, which is much easier said than done. Thankfully, Diaz recruited a pair of tailbacks to join the team next season.

