Early Lookahead at Duke's Sun Bowl Matchup vs Arizona State
In this story:
The countdown to New Year's Eve is on. Not just to celebrate the year that has been, but to watch Duke finish its season on the gridiron.
The Blue Devils will do just that in El Paso, Texas, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State. The ACC champions caused chaos this season, winning the conference with five losses and throwing a wrench into the College Football Playoff picture.
Still, Manny Diaz has a team to be proud of. Darian Mensah was one of the best quarterbacks in the country in his first season in Durham, throwing for 3,646 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Blue Devils have been ultra-aggressive as a passing offense this season, but lately the offense has found more balance.
That balance has come in the form of freshman tailback Nate Sheppard, who took over the leading role in the backfield quickly and ran for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding another 266 yards and a score through the air.
The Blue Devils didn't have a reliable defense this season, allowing 28.7 points per game. However, the group might have turned a corner in the conference championship against Virginia, holding down the Cavaliers' offense for much of the game and forcing a pair of turnovers, including one to win the game.
The rosters and depth charts for both Duke and Arizona State could look much different by the time the teams suit up in El Paso for the Sun Bowl due to the complications with the approaching transfer portal. The Blue Devils have already had a couple of entrants, while the Sun Devils have seen their fair share, as well as several players opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Even then, both teams have some similarities and interesting matchups that should make this a competitive game. Let's take a quick look at what to expect from Arizona State and how the Blue Devils might attack them.
Arizona State Preview
Arizona State has been on a wild ride this season. Injuries derailed the program's chances to repeat as Big 12 champions, but the Sun Devils still managed to be the only team to take down the eventual conference champions, Texas Tech, in the regular season.
The guys who will suit up for ASU are important, but the players who won't might be even more vital. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is out for the season with a foot injury, and recently decided to enter the transfer portal. Star wideout Jordyn Tyson opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft as a potential top-10 selection.
The Sun Devils are also missing some key defenders, including safety Xavion Alford. However, the ASU defense had a solid campaign, allowing 23 points per game (seventh in Big 12), 11.6.7 rushing yards per game (second) and 225.7 passing yards per game (12th).
The pass defense is where Duke could look to take advantage. However, a key player to keep an eye on is corner Keith Abney II, who has been one of the best corners in the Big 12 this season. The junior could still opt out of the game as a potential NFL Draft pick, but if he does play, his battle with Duke's Cooper Barkate would be fascinating.
Up front, the Sun Devils have a ferocious front seven. They record the second-most sacks in the Big 12 this season with 32. Defensive end Justin Wodtly finished the season with six sacks in five games, and although he will leave for the NFL, he intends to participate in the Sun Bowl.
Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are quick and not easily fooled, leading ASU's stout run defense. Duke's offensive line will have its work cut out in a tough matchup.
Offensively, ASU will want to run the ball as much as possible. Without Tyson or tight end Chamon Metayer suiting up, the Sun Devils don't have a clear-cut receiving weapon available. That means more work on the ground for dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims and the Big 12's second-leading rusher Raleek Brown.
Sims is prone to a slew of turnovers, but he can be a threat as a runner. In four games as the starter following Leavitt's injury, Sims has run for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He's improved as a passer, relative to the rest of his career, but ASU would like to keep the ball in his hands on the ground if possible.
Brown is a ball of lightning. The speedy, undersized back tallied 1,141 yards and four touchdowns this season, along with 239 yards and two scores as a receiver. The Sun Devils aren't afraid to let the 5-foot-9, 195-pound tailback run between the tackles, but they will try to get Brown in space and force Duke's defensive backs to tackle in the open field.
The last piece to the puzzle is coach Kenny Dillingham, who might be the best match to Diaz's aggressiveness down the stretch of the season. Special teams fakes, fourth-down tries, a physical running game, Dillingham isn't afraid to roll the dice and make Duke beat them.
How Duke Could Have Success
Barring any unexpected changes, Duke should have most of its offense intact for this game. That includes Mensah and Barkate, who reestablished a rhythm in the final games of the season and were huge in the second half of the ACC Championship.
As mentioned, Barkate could draw a tough matchup with Abney, who is sticky in man coverage and has great ball skills. Barkate doesn't always separate well, but the good news is Duke has several options to test ASU's thin secondary in other areas.
Mensah should attack the slot with Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. The Sun Devils rotate players in at the nickel, but they have been susceptible to busts in coverage downfield when the slot defender doesn't communicate with the boundary corner or safety. That's where the opportunity for big plays lies.
Sheppard should continue to see touches, but it might be tough to ask the Blue Devils to develop a consistent rushing attack against this ASU run defense.
Speaking of run defense, the Blue Devils will need to stiffen up front and stop ASU on the ground. Duke allows 140 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. The Blue Devils aren't great in short-yardage or goal-line situations against the run, surrendering 27 rushing touchdowns, the most in the ACC.
The Sun Devils can run on the edges or through the middle, so it's a big game for Duke defensive tackles Aaron Hall and Josiah Green, as well as safety Caleb Weaver. The trio has been great at making tackles for loss this season and defending the run in different areas. Diaz will need his cornerstones to step up and stop the Sun Devils from holding the ball too long.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.Follow loganabrown