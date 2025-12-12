The countdown to New Year's Eve is on. Not just to celebrate the year that has been, but to watch Duke finish its season on the gridiron.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will do just that in El Paso, Texas, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State . The ACC champions caused chaos this season, winning the conference with five losses and throwing a wrench into the College Football Playoff picture.

Still, Manny Diaz has a team to be proud of. Darian Mensah was one of the best quarterbacks in the country in his first season in Durham, throwing for 3,646 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Blue Devils have been ultra-aggressive as a passing offense this season, but lately the offense has found more balance.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That balance has come in the form of freshman tailback Nate Sheppard , who took over the leading role in the backfield quickly and ran for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding another 266 yards and a score through the air.

This kid is ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/osXjQP1NHx — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 7, 2025

The Blue Devils didn't have a reliable defense this season, allowing 28.7 points per game. However, the group might have turned a corner in the conference championship against Virginia , holding down the Cavaliers' offense for much of the game and forcing a pair of turnovers, including one to win the game.

The rosters and depth charts for both Duke and Arizona State could look much different by the time the teams suit up in El Paso for the Sun Bowl due to the complications with the approaching transfer portal . The Blue Devils have already had a couple of entrants, while the Sun Devils have seen their fair share, as well as several players opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Even then, both teams have some similarities and interesting matchups that should make this a competitive game. Let's take a quick look at what to expect from Arizona State and how the Blue Devils might attack them.

Arizona State Preview

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State has been on a wild ride this season. Injuries derailed the program's chances to repeat as Big 12 champions, but the Sun Devils still managed to be the only team to take down the eventual conference champions, Texas Tech, in the regular season.

The guys who will suit up for ASU are important, but the players who won't might be even more vital. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is out for the season with a foot injury, and recently decided to enter the transfer portal. Star wideout Jordyn Tyson opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft as a potential top-10 selection.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are also missing some key defenders, including safety Xavion Alford. However, the ASU defense had a solid campaign, allowing 23 points per game (seventh in Big 12), 11.6.7 rushing yards per game (second) and 225.7 passing yards per game (12th).

The pass defense is where Duke could look to take advantage. However, a key player to keep an eye on is corner Keith Abney II, who has been one of the best corners in the Big 12 this season. The junior could still opt out of the game as a potential NFL Draft pick, but if he does play, his battle with Duke's Cooper Barkate would be fascinating.

Arizona State defensive end Justin Wodtly (95) rushes against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Up front, the Sun Devils have a ferocious front seven. They record the second-most sacks in the Big 12 this season with 32. Defensive end Justin Wodtly finished the season with six sacks in five games, and although he will leave for the NFL, he intends to participate in the Sun Bowl.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are quick and not easily fooled, leading ASU's stout run defense. Duke's offensive line will have its work cut out in a tough matchup.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensively, ASU will want to run the ball as much as possible. Without Tyson or tight end Chamon Metayer suiting up, the Sun Devils don't have a clear-cut receiving weapon available. That means more work on the ground for dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims and the Big 12's second-leading rusher Raleek Brown.

Sims is prone to a slew of turnovers, but he can be a threat as a runner. In four games as the starter following Leavitt's injury, Sims has run for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He's improved as a passer, relative to the rest of his career, but ASU would like to keep the ball in his hands on the ground if possible.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brown is a ball of lightning. The speedy, undersized back tallied 1,141 yards and four touchdowns this season, along with 239 yards and two scores as a receiver. The Sun Devils aren't afraid to let the 5-foot-9, 195-pound tailback run between the tackles, but they will try to get Brown in space and force Duke's defensive backs to tackle in the open field.

RUN RALEEK RUN 😈



📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Noa1ovs4eK — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 23, 2025

The last piece to the puzzle is coach Kenny Dillingham , who might be the best match to Diaz's aggressiveness down the stretch of the season. Special teams fakes, fourth-down tries, a physical running game, Dillingham isn't afraid to roll the dice and make Duke beat them.

How Duke Could Have Success

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Barring any unexpected changes, Duke should have most of its offense intact for this game. That includes Mensah and Barkate, who reestablished a rhythm in the final games of the season and were huge in the second half of the ACC Championship.

MENSAH 🤯



Incredible effort to keep the play alive and pick up the first down!



📺 ABC x @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/RhBhtdN94x — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 7, 2025

As mentioned, Barkate could draw a tough matchup with Abney, who is sticky in man coverage and has great ball skills. Barkate doesn't always separate well, but the good news is Duke has several options to test ASU's thin secondary in other areas.

Mensah should attack the slot with Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. The Sun Devils rotate players in at the nickel, but they have been susceptible to busts in coverage downfield when the slot defender doesn't communicate with the boundary corner or safety. That's where the opportunity for big plays lies.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sheppard should continue to see touches, but it might be tough to ask the Blue Devils to develop a consistent rushing attack against this ASU run defense.

Speaking of run defense , the Blue Devils will need to stiffen up front and stop ASU on the ground. Duke allows 140 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. The Blue Devils aren't great in short-yardage or goal-line situations against the run, surrendering 27 rushing touchdowns, the most in the ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with fans after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils can run on the edges or through the middle, so it's a big game for Duke defensive tackles Aaron Hall and Josiah Green , as well as safety Caleb Weaver. The trio has been great at making tackles for loss this season and defending the run in different areas. Diaz will need his cornerstones to step up and stop the Sun Devils from holding the ball too long.

